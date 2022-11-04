Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Our brains 'time-stamp' sounds to process the words we hear
Our brains "time-stamp" the order of incoming sounds, allowing us to correctly process the words that we hear, shows a new study by a team of psychology and linguistics researchers. Its findings, which appear in the journal Nature Communications, offer new insights into the intricacies of neurological function. "To understand...
As Global Scientists Claim the Ability to Stop and Reverse Aging, Common Drugs to Extend Dog and Human Life are Studied
A startup company is noted to hold promise for both canines and humans alike in the quest for longevity. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: AlJazeera.com, Wired.com, LoyalForDogs.com, and Google.com.
Scientists design algorithm that 'reads' people's thoughts from brain scans
Using fMRI, scientists decoded what people were hearing and thinking.
Scientists Implanted Tiny Lab-Grown Brains into Mice, and the Brains Worked
Scientists have been growing tiny "brain organoids" in a petri dish for years, at least as far back as 2011. Why? They hoped to study these tiny brains and better understand how our own brains work.
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
Mapping ancient humans' DNA is showing us how we evolved — and how their DNA affects us today
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we — meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens — were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
A Brain Implant Translated a Paralyzed Man’s Thoughts
Brain Implants are Trendings in the Medical WorldImage by Shafin Al Asad Protic from Pixabay. The biggest issue with patients that are suffering from complete paralysis is their inability to talk or respond, neither verbally nor physically. There have been many technological inventions over the 21st century which have tried to aid those in need, but the accuracy of responses was quite poor. A man whose 2007 spinal cord injury left him immobile from the neck down has demonstrated that he can express his thoughts via a brain implant that converts his imagined writing into text.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard-Developed Clinical AI Performs on Par With Human Radiologists
A new tool overcomes a significant hurdle in clinical AI design. Scientists from Harvard Medical School and Stanford University have created a diagnostic tool using artificial intelligence that can detect diseases on chest X-rays based on the natural language descriptions provided in the accompanying clinical reports. Because most existing AI...
Scientists Used Genetic Engineering to Change How High Cocaine Got Mice In Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have shown that the effects of cocaine in mice can be enhanced by microbes that live in the digestive tract, shedding light on the “poorly understood” role that the gut microbiome plays in drug addiction in animals and humans, reports a new study. The experiment identified a feedback loop, kicked off by cocaine injections, that made the drugged mice engage in more addiction-like behaviors, including seeking more doses.
Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging
Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.
What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells
Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]
Tufts Daily
Novel algorithm for matrix multiplication opens door to more efficient human-computer interactions
What do encrypted messages, recognizing speech commands and running simulations to predict the weather have in common? They all rely on matrix multiplication for accurate calculations. DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company, recently developed a faster algorithm to conduct matrix multiplications based on deep reinforcement learning. This recent auto-discovery of an efficient algorithm in mathematics by another machine learning algorithm expands the purview of the uses and applications of machine learning.
aiexpress.io
Transfer learning for TensorFlow text classification models in Amazon SageMaker
Amazon SageMaker offers a set of built-in algorithms, pre-trained fashions, and pre-built resolution templates to assist information scientists and machine studying (ML) practitioners get began coaching and deploying ML fashions rapidly. You should utilize these algorithms and fashions for each supervised and unsupervised studying. They will course of varied varieties of enter information, together with tabular, picture, and textual content.
Gizmodo
A Person Who Lived 800 Years Ago Is the Origin of a Modern Seizure Disorder, Scientists Say
Scientists in Australia believe that they’ve discovered the centuries-old origins of a rare form of childhood epilepsy caused by a genetic mutation: a single common ancestor who lived in Britain roughly 800 years ago. The find is especially notable because hereditary conditions of this kind typically don’t survive for so long in the population.
labroots.com
Researchers Develop Edible QR Codes
In a recent study that will be presented at The 35th Annual ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology, a team of researchers from Osaka University in Japan have developed a method to print edible QR codes within cookies. This study holds the potential to improve food traceability and safety as it allows consumers to see a food’s ingredients and where it originated from, as well. Some advantages to this method are the code doesn’t change the outer appearance or flavor of the cookie, and the code can be seen with a backlight.
AI narrowly wins in a test of knowledge about self-assembly
A researcher was defeated by an artificial intelligence computer program, when both were asked to predict protein sequences that would combine most successfully. Vikas Nanda, a researcher at the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine (CABM) at Rutgers in the U.S. has been studying the format of proteins for over 20 years and is knowledgeable on the matter. He often examined how distinctive patterns of amino acids that create proteins determine whether they become anything, such as hemoglobin or collagen. He often thought about the reasoning behind why certain proteins gather to form more distinctive compounds. His expertise is in self-assembly of proteins that clump together and self-assemble into different structures.
Eurasian jays show masterful intelligence in human psychology test
A jaybird eating. Steffi Wacker / PexelsAn especially bright bird waited five-and-a-half minutes for the superior snack.
psychologytoday.com
Two Kinds of Unconscious Processes
Most brain activity and cognitive processing are unconscious. A perceptual analysis is a kind of sophisticated mental process that is unconscious. Motor programming, responsible for carrying out motor acts, is another type of unconscious processing. Consciousness is associated with only a subset of all brain activity and cognitive processing. Other...
physiciansweekly.com
Natural Language Processing Annotation Tool Improves Cognitive Phenotyping
A natural language processing-powered annotation tool provided better inter-rater agreement and was faster than manual reviews for phenotyping cognitive status. “Phenotyping cognitive status is a challenging task, as dementia is often undiagnosed, and identifying signs of cognitive decline in EHRs involves reading clinician notes and combining it with other information in a patient’s chart, such as their problem lists, medications, care coordination notes, and MRI orders,” Sudeshna Das, PhD, explains.
technologynetworks.com
New Function for Key Cortical Brain Region Discovered
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP). The study, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, professor at Baylor, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Duncan NRI investigator, reveals how the entorhinal cortex (EC) sends instructive signals to the hippocampus — the brain region critical for spatial navigation, memory encoding, and consolidation — and directs it to specifically re-organize the location and activity of a specific subset of its neurons to achieve altered behavior in response to its changing environment and spatial cues.
