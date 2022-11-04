ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison

A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
DELAWARE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal appeals court tosses Maine logging law

(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has overturned a Maine law that sought to restrict Canadian workers from using the state’s roadways to transport logging products. The law, approved by the state Legislature last year, prohibits trucking companies and landowners owning at least 50,000 acres of...
MAINE STATE
WLOS.com

Hochul claims 'Democratic states' are 'safer' than GOP states thanks to 'restrictions on guns'

ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Crime is on the rise nationwide, but New York Governor Kathy Hochul is insisting Democratic-led cities are safer than ones in Republican-led states. The Democratic governor appeared on MSNBC Sunday morning to discuss the approaching midterm elections. Host Al Sharpton confronted Hochul with one of the notable differences between her campaign and that of her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

How Military Prison Differs from a Federally-Run Correctional Facility

In the United States, prisons, including those run by the military, housed a total of 1,380,427 inmates as of 2019. Incarceration is nothing like it was a century ago, as America’s federal prison system has developed a standardized approach for inmates to not only learn from their mistakes, but also develop skills that can be transferred into the real world.
KANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Trump political action committee paid more than $120,000 to law firm representing witnesses in Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations

Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has paid more than $120,000 to a law firm representing multiple witnesses before the Jan. 6 committee as well as, more recently, the Justice Department investigation into classified documents found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a Yahoo News review of campaign finance reports.
Shreveport Times | The Times

Reactions to the Louisiana Supreme Court ruling on Jim Crow Jury verdicts: 'a grave misstep'

On Oct. 21, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. In 2020 the US Supreme Court, in what has become known as the Ramos Ruling, specifically reversed the practice of split juries, but did not offer post-conviction relief for those already in jail who had exhausted their appeal process.
LOUISIANA STATE

