ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ports of LA, Long Beach, Singapore collaborate on green shipping corridor

LOS ANGELES — The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are working with Singapore to establish a green shipping corridor. The route from Asia across the Pacific will center around low- and zero-carbon shipping fuels and digital efforts to help deploy low- and zero-carbon ships, according to a statement from the Port of LA released Monday.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

One of the Best Italian Restaurants in Orange County

“When something is so good why put a limit on it?” says Chef Pirozzi, the owner of the renowned and one of the best Italian restaurants in Orange County which offers delicious Italian cuisines that will make you crave for more!. If you’re up for an authentic Italian cuisine,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rise in COVID cases in LA County prompting fears of winter surge

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units. "With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday."As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated

California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued

A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachstate.com

Beach Falls in Big West Championship Match to UC Irvine

Box Score SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Soccer had their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling to UC Irvine in the finals of the Big West Championships. The Beach finish the 2022 season with an 8-7-6 overall record. Lena Silano registered the...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Nearly 1 million people have already voted in LA County

LOS ANGELES - More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency. In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy