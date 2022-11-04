The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units. "With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday."As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to...

