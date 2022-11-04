Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Ports of LA, Long Beach, Singapore collaborate on green shipping corridor
LOS ANGELES — The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are working with Singapore to establish a green shipping corridor. The route from Asia across the Pacific will center around low- and zero-carbon shipping fuels and digital efforts to help deploy low- and zero-carbon ships, according to a statement from the Port of LA released Monday.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
A congressional race in Orange County has become one of the most closely watched contests this election cycle, and will likely trigger a rethink for politicos on how Asian Americans vote.
How well could your community withstand a major flood? It could be riskier than you think
A new study out of UC Irvine found that about 425,000 people in Los Angeles County could be exposed to water levels more than a foot in the event of a severe flood, causing $56 billion in property damage. Communities of color could be disproportionately impacted.
postnewsgroup.com
Stop Hate. Spread Love: California Black Media Campaign Unveiled at L.A.’s Taste of Soul Fest
The “Stop the Hate. Spread the Love,” initiative spearheaded by California Black Media (CBM) and others, was introduced to the Los Angeles community at the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival on October 15. Representatives of the campaign maintained a booth at the daylong, multicultural event that...
dlnewstoday.com
Holiday Magic Shots Now Available at Disney California Adventure, Photo Expiration Date Extended
Holiday Magic Shots are now available in front of the Buena Vista Street Christmas tree at Disney California Adventure. The first Magic Shot we did with a PhotoPass photographer had us blowing snowflakes from our hands. We then found ourselves trapped in a snow globe. Another Magic Shot is available...
lagunabeachindy.com
One of the Best Italian Restaurants in Orange County
“When something is so good why put a limit on it?” says Chef Pirozzi, the owner of the renowned and one of the best Italian restaurants in Orange County which offers delicious Italian cuisines that will make you crave for more!. If you’re up for an authentic Italian cuisine,...
kclu.org
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through
Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Evacuation orders issued for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties ahead of possible flash flooding
Southern California is expecting a few days of wet weather, but the storm could mean problems for burn areas in mountain communities that have seen flash flooding and mudflows before.
Rise in COVID cases in LA County prompting fears of winter surge
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units. "With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday."As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to...
Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated
California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
Major storm bringing heavy rain, snow, possible flash flooding to SoCal
A big storm is sweeping into Southern California this week, bringing rain, snow and a chance of flash flooding.
Long Beach issues storm advisory, anticipates coastal flooding
Sand and sandbags are available for Long Beach residents at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at four fire stations. The post Long Beach issues storm advisory, anticipates coastal flooding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
longbeachstate.com
Beach Falls in Big West Championship Match to UC Irvine
Box Score SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Soccer had their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling to UC Irvine in the finals of the Big West Championships. The Beach finish the 2022 season with an 8-7-6 overall record. Lena Silano registered the...
foxla.com
Nearly 1 million people have already voted in LA County
LOS ANGELES - More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency. In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots,...
