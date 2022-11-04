Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
postnewsgroup.com
NAACP Convention in L.A. Addresses Racial Scandal Consuming Host City
The California Hawaii Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted elected officials, activists, organizers, faith leaders, and entertainers at its 35th Annual State Convention held in Los Angeles from Oct. 21-23, 2022. Workshops and discussions were held that covered pressing issues confronting African American...
eastcountytoday.net
Contractors State License Board Warns Consumers of Misconduct Related to PACE Program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
Congressional candidate Christ Smith on CA-27 race
Congressional Candidate Christy Smith, a Democrat running in northern Los Angeles County’s CA-27 congressional district, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her campaign.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
lastandardnewspaper.com
California reparation task force examines the devastating impact of slavery and segregation
The L.A. Standard Newspaper needs your support so that we can continue to create positive stories about Black communities. $20, $50, $100, $500, $1,000. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. -Jason Douglas Lewis, Owner/Publisher. Donations can be made through Cash App https://cash.app/$LAStandard, Venmo https://venmo.com @LA-Standard-Newspaper, PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lastandardnewspaper, and GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-blackowned-los-angeles-standard-newspaper. Checks can be mailed to 2415 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008.
postnewsgroup.com
Charles R. Drew Univ. Launches M.D. Program as Newsom Announces COVID Emergency End
On Monday, Oct. 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the COVID-19 emergency in California will end Feb. 28, 2023. The governor’s powers to suspend constitutional laws and procedures in the event of eminent danger – authority that has been criticized as overreaching by critics – will come to an end.
Bar Assn. Ratings — One Of Few Tools For Voting On LA Judges — Are Supposed To Be Unbiased. Now, There Are Allegations That's Not The Case
In June, a LACBA board member alerted leadership of allegations of bias against women, people of color and non-prosecutors. The organization didn't investigate until we asked about the concerns.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
change-links.org
Critical Race Theory and LA City Council Racism
The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles County sees end to 31-day streak of falling gas prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent.
KTLA.com
Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith
Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Ukpo becomes interim chief medical examiner-coroner of LA
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
Measure H: Rent control measure for Pasadena aims to protect tenants
Some believe Measure H helps renters and will help tackle homelessness while others think it will make the housing situation worse.
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
Judge asked to approve $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
A girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher has reached a $2.8 million settlement in her lawsuit against the Rowland Unified School District that still needs approval by a judge. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers Friday with Los...
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
Ryan's Law will charge drivers involved in deadly street takeovers, races with felonies
Senate Bill 1472, which will take effect next year, will charge drivers with felonies for deadly street takeovers and races. It's known as Ryan's Law, named after a 16-year-old boy who was killed by a repeat extreme speeder over two years ago.
Comments / 2