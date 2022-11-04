Read full article on original website
KOMU
Ground game, takeaways help Helias past Battle in Class 5 District 4 semifinals
JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this season, Helias dominated Battle at Ray Hentges Stadium, this time to the tune of 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday night. “It’s about playing team football,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “Defense had moments where they looked...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville defeats Mexico 27-13 to advance to the Class 3 District 5 finals
Boonville shut out Mexico in the second half to win 27-13. Colby Caton had a big day which included 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns, and an interception on defense. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
KOMU
Jefferson City embraces rain, ground game in district semifinal win over Kirksville
JEFFERSON CITY — Perhaps no play epitomized Friday's MSHSAA Class 4 District 5 semifinal between Jefferson City and Kirksville more than Rodney Wilson's long run midway through the second quarter. Wilson took a handoff with the Jays backed up to their 1-yard line and raced 60 yards into Tigers...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks annihilates North Callaway 71-14
The Falcons ran nine offensive plays in the first quarter and ended it with 43 points. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Blair Oaks was powered by a strong performance from quarterback Dylan Hair.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge pushes through a slow offensive start to beat Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Brady Davison stepped in after his cousin Sam Kaiser was sidelined with an injury. Davidson led the Bruins to a 28-6 victory and they advance to the district finals.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Westran falls to Monroe City 58-18
The undefeated Panthers piled on the rushing attack early, as Cameron Jones, Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell all scored multiple touchdowns leading the quick-handoff offense that put the game out of reach. Hornets QB Cooper Harvey tossed three touchdowns to battle back, but the Panthers eliminated Westran from the Class 1 District 6 bracket.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Francis Borgia upsets Hermann 40-21 to advance to District Finals.
Hermann's season came to a close after their 40-21 defeat to St. Francis Borgia in the District Semis. Parker Anderson scored twice for the Bearcats in the losing effort.
KOMU
Richmond ends Macon's season in one-dimensional contest
RICHMOND — About a half hour before Macon kicked off against Richmond in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinals, Tigers coach Van Vanatta said that his team would pound the running game in the cold, rainy conditions. The Spartans, however, had the same idea. Both teams' passing games...
KOMU
Blair Oaks volleyball wins second consecutive state title
Blair Oaks volleyball defeated Pleasant Hill in straight sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-23) to win its second consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 championship Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Aubrey Hardwick and Autumn Bax led the Falcons with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Libby Juergensmeyer dished out 31 assists,...
KOMU
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
KOMU
Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway
Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
KOMU
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
KOMU
Missouri loses another heartbreaker 21-17 against Kentucky
COLUMBIA - Missouri's second half comeback fell short against Kentucky as the Tigers fell to the Wildcats 21-17. This comes on the same day that the University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously agreed to a two-year contract extension for head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The opening drives for Missouri's...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Macon's season ends in Richmond 18-6
Macon battled turnovers and bad weather in a sloppy playoff game. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Macon had its best season since 2016 end on a cold, rainy night in Richmond.
KOMU
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
KOMU
Hallsville upsets second-seeded Centralia, advances to district championship
Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons. Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
KOMU
Schmitt to visit Columbia as Senate race with Busch Valentine draws to a close
Eric Schmitt is making an election-eve campaign stop Monday in Columbia, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee’s first visit to the city since summer. His Democratic rival, Trudy Busch Valentine, campaigned here on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. Schmitt’s appearance, which his campaign...
KOMU
Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week
COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
KOMU
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
