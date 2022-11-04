ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks annihilates North Callaway 71-14

The Falcons ran nine offensive plays in the first quarter and ended it with 43 points. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Blair Oaks was powered by a strong performance from quarterback Dylan Hair.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Westran falls to Monroe City 58-18

The undefeated Panthers piled on the rushing attack early, as Cameron Jones, Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell all scored multiple touchdowns leading the quick-handoff offense that put the game out of reach. Hornets QB Cooper Harvey tossed three touchdowns to battle back, but the Panthers eliminated Westran from the Class 1 District 6 bracket.
MONROE CITY, MO
KOMU

Richmond ends Macon's season in one-dimensional contest

RICHMOND — About a half hour before Macon kicked off against Richmond in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinals, Tigers coach Van Vanatta said that his team would pound the running game in the cold, rainy conditions. The Spartans, however, had the same idea. Both teams' passing games...
MACON, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks volleyball wins second consecutive state title

Blair Oaks volleyball defeated Pleasant Hill in straight sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-23) to win its second consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 championship Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Aubrey Hardwick and Autumn Bax led the Falcons with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Libby Juergensmeyer dished out 31 assists,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

When it rains, it pours

The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway

Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Missouri loses another heartbreaker 21-17 against Kentucky

COLUMBIA - Missouri's second half comeback fell short against Kentucky as the Tigers fell to the Wildcats 21-17. This comes on the same day that the University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously agreed to a two-year contract extension for head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The opening drives for Missouri's...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Macon's season ends in Richmond 18-6

Macon battled turnovers and bad weather in a sloppy playoff game. It's week two of high school football playoffs. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Macon had its best season since 2016 end on a cold, rainy night in Richmond.
MACON, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7

Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week

COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
ROCHEPORT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy