kalkinemedia.com
Ark Mines (ASX:AHK) completes second phase of drilling at Gunnawarra Ni-Co Project
Ark Mines (ASX:AHK) completed the second phase of drilling at its highly prospective Gunnawarra Nickel-Cobalt Project. Twenty-eight holes were drilled at an average depth of 30m, the deepest being 59m. During the drilling program, the company encountered lateritic material in many roclocations. Ark Mines has submitted the collected samples for...
kalkinemedia.com
Silica sand explorer and developer VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) looks to advance ahead after a busy September quarter
VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) has made notable progress across its asset portfolio, including the results of further bulk testwork programs at Arrowsmith North. VRX also declared a Mineral Resource Estimate for its Boyatup Silica Sand Project during the quarter based on the drill samples gathered. VRX has also advanced various infrastructural...
streetwisereports.com
Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery
Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
US News and World Report
Chesapeake Points to Rising Costs in Fastest-Growing U.S. Gas Field
(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating. The Oklahoma City-based company topped Wall Street third-quarter profit estimates this week, bolstered by higher natural gas...
kalkinemedia.com
Tartana, Queen projects garner attention as R3D Resources (ASX:R3D) wraps up September quarter
At the Tartana Copper Sulphate project, R3D Resources has started drilling to define northern oxide mineralisation and commissioned plant refurbishment. At the Queen Grade Zinc project, the first hole, TDH 24, has returned an encouraging intersection of 12 m @ 10.7% Zn. Low-grade zinc furnace slag/matte shipments re-commenced with a...
Suncor Fort Hills deal hints at new strategy for Canada oil sands mine replacement
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) acquisition of a larger stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project is a sign that Canada's second-largest oil company is looking for alternatives to extending the life of its biggest mine, which has run into political obstacles, industry observers said.
kalkinemedia.com
Precision BioSciences Inc expected to post a loss of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview
Precision BioSciences Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. The Durham North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 75.2% decrease in revenue to $5.969 million from $24.04 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc is for a loss of 26 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision BioSciences Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $1.40.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Bwr Exploration Inc. Receives Authorization To Proceed With Soil Remediation Program At Little Stull Lake, Ne Manitoba
* BWR EXPLORATION INC. RECEIVES AUTHORIZATION TO PROCEED WITH SOIL REMEDIATION PROGRAM AT LITTLE STULL LAKE, NE MANITOBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
gcaptain.com
Booming Guyana Sets Offshore Oil Auction Under Revamped Fiscal Terms
(Reuters) – Guyana, one of the world’s hottest oil drilling zones, will offer 14 offshore exploration blocks under terms that “significantly” increase its share of oil revenue, the South American nation’s vice president said on Thursday. Officials this week approved an oil lease auction with...
kalkinemedia.com
SSR Mining Inc expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
SSR Mining Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. The Denver Colorado-based company is expected to report a 2.2% decrease in revenue to $315.62 million from $322.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for SSR Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SSR Mining Inc is $22, above its last closing price of $12.96.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
kalkinemedia.com
What has happened so far in Star’s (ASX:SGR) fight to save casino licences?
The Star has 21 days to show why no disciplinary action should be taken against its Queensland casinos. Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman, last month, had declared that The Star is unfit to hold a casino licence. The Australian integrated resort company The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) shared on 4 November...
kalkinemedia.com
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38.
kalkinemedia.com
Dye & Durham Ltd expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
Dye & Durham Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.5% increase in revenue to C$126.686 million from C$112.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Dye & Durham Ltd is for a loss of 2 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Dye & Durham Ltd is C$31, above its last closing price of C$14.40.
PV Tech
Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy. As part of this acquisition-based growth strategy, targeting the community, multifamily and commercial and industrial (C&I)...
kalkinemedia.com
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter

4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million.

RECOMMENDATIONS
* The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy".
* The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold".

FORECAST CHANGES
* Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates.
* In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates.

YEAR OVER YEAR
* The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year.
Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters.
Recycling Today
Raw materials part of steel GHG formula
The Washington-based American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has released recommended steel industry greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines designed to provide “consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production.”. AISI says the guidelines offer “a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting.” The...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Hands Out $4 Billion Worth Of Drilling Deals
ADNOC has awarded three framework agreements valued at $4 billion for integrated drilling fluids services. — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded three framework agreements valued at $4 billion for integrated drilling fluids services. These contracts will support the company’s ongoing expansion of its lower-cost and lower-carbon-intensive...
