NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
Stop the Skid? Penguins vs. Kraken, Gm 12: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2) have tied their worst winless streak of the Mike Sullivan era, and one of the worst since Sidney Crosby was a rookie. The Penguins winless streak is six games (0-5-1), including three blown multi-goal leads. At practice on Friday, Sullivan attempted to lighten the mood with some fun drills, but the Penguins must win games soon. They will face the surprising Seattle Kraken (6-4-2) at PPG Paints Arena.
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Heinola, Connor & Hellebuyck’s Vezina Case
Welcome to the fifth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 22, and it seems as though...
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Salo Loaned to Bridgeport
Robin Salo was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. The 24-year-old defenseman has two goals in four games with the Islanders this season, but has not played since Oct. 20 against Detroit. Salo had 20 points (4G, 16A) in 40 games last year in Bridgeport. Bridgeport hosts Providence...
NHL
Talbot could make first start for Senators against Flyers
OTTAWA -- Cam Talbot could make his first start of the season for the Senators against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW). Talbot, who broke his rib during training camp, made his season debut in a 5-4 loss...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Black women coaches make history in NCAA Division I
Assistants Soares of Union, Rodgers of Dartmouth first to oppose one another in top tier collegiate game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Olivia Soares and Nina Rodgers, who became the first Black women coaches to oppose each other in an NCAA Division I hockey game.
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart scores twice as Panthers wrap up trip with win in Anaheim
Hear from Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Head Coach Paul Maurice following Florida's 5-3 win over Anaheim on Sunday. Celebrating his 27th birthday, Sam Reinhart scored his first and second goals of the season to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 6 vs. Toronto
RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start against his former team Sunday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Andersen is 5-2 this season including wins over Tampa Bay and Washington within the last week. In his five wins this season he's allowed a total of just nine goals.
NHL
Giving credit where credit is due: Robertson ranks 7th in the NHL
Jason Robertson loves to shoot the puck, but even he was surprised a little bit by the career-high 10 shots on goal he had against Edmonton Saturday. Still, the 23-year-old winger, who is a connoisseur of all things hockey offense, said that kind of day is simply a result of his dedication to the art of his craft.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Panthers 4 – Kings Get Last Laugh
After a fairly uneventful first period between the LA Kings and Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, this game took a hard turn. There was a 52-second stretch in the second period where the Kings tied the game, went back down a goal, then tied the game again. There was a stretch of 5:30 from late in the second period to early in the third where it went from a 2-2 game to a 4-4 game.
