Joe Marler: Rugby player to transform into drag star Trixie Turnover on Queens for the Night

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Joe Marler is taking part in ITV ’s one-off special Queens for the Night .

The programme will see celebrities, including EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street ’s Simon Gregson, transform into their own drag characters.

Marley, an international rugby star who has played for England 83 times, will appear as Trixie Turnover on the episode.

Speaking about his decision to sign up, the 32-year-old Harlequins prop told ITV: “I want to try something different, get out of my comfort zone and why not try drag. It’s great fun.”

He continued: “I think there’s lots of different qualities you need to be successful in drag. Strong calves are probably up there, but the main one is the ability to free yourself up, let yourself go and just go with the character as much as you can. You can’t panic too much about what people are going to think.”

Marler’s mentor on the series is drag star Blu Hydrangea, who said: “I’m so excited to be a part of this show, to give a celebrity a chance to take a look through my eyes at the world of drag, it’s just incredible. I hope they find as much love for it as I have. I hope that they are ready to get whipped into shape!”

Away from rugby, Marler hosts the Joe Marler Show podcast alongside Tom Fordyce.

ITV’s celebrity celebration of drag performance, Queens for the Night , will air on ITV on Saturday (5 November) at 8.30pm.

Find all the other stars set to appear on the show here .

