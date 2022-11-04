Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
wtoc.com
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
abcnews4.com
Remembrance memorial for two boys last seen 50 years ago in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been 50 years since William Edward Huff and James Allen Crosby were seen alive, and a remembrance memorial was held at the Colleton Museum on Saturday in memory of the boys. Huff, 14, and Crosby, 11, were dropped off by their mothers at the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
Town of Bluffton to hold 51st annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Bluffton is celebrating the Christmas holiday a little early this year with its 51st annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting that will take place on December 3. The event brings hundreds of visitors from across the Lowcountry as the Town of Bluffton shows off its Christmas spirit. “The […]
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
WJCL
Natalie Portman in Coastal Georgia: Actress seen out and about while filming upcoming movie
RINCON, Ga. — Natalie Portman has been making the rounds in the Savannah area while filming her latest movie. WJCL reported just last week that the Hollywood actress stopped by a pottery studio on Tybee Island. This week, she was seen out and about in Rincon, visiting the Madrac...
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Hampton County residents receive broadband network access
ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will be made available to over 2,000 homes and businesses. Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast said members in the Hampton community need access to the internet just like everyone else. “Our focus […]
Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
shoredailynews.com
Go Fund Me started for Saltwater Cowboy and wife after motorcycle accident
A Go Fund Me has been started to help with medical expenses for one of the Chesapeake Bay’s Saltwater Cowboys and his wife after a terrible motorcycle accident on I-95, which led to each of them losing a leg. Early in October, Kenny and Linda Heath were returning home...
wtoc.com
$8.3 million broadband expansion announced for Hampton County
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A double dose of technology came to Hampton County today, as over $8 million of broadband investment was announced and high school students were met with a big surprise. Christmas came early to Hampton County students. “You will receive a free laptop.”. The reactions say...
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon
This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
