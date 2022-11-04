ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
BLUFFTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hampton County residents receive broadband network access

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A special day came for rural South Carolina. Through the Project Up initiative, broadband network access will be made available to over 2,000 homes and businesses. Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast said members in the Hampton community need access to the internet just like everyone else. “Our focus […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
wtoc.com

$8.3 million broadband expansion announced for Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A double dose of technology came to Hampton County today, as over $8 million of broadband investment was announced and high school students were met with a big surprise. Christmas came early to Hampton County students. “You will receive a free laptop.”. The reactions say...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Nik

Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon

This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy