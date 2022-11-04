ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tcbmag.com

The Coffee Shop Is the New Office

Leaving home to work at a coffeehouse sounds refreshing in theory, but finding an available seat can be a challenge these days, even after the morning rush. Coffeehouses are packed—beyond pre-pandemic levels, in some cases—and with more people than ever working remotely, the average customer tends to warm their seat for quite a while.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy