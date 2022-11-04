Vladimir Putin has accused the West of playing a “dangerous and dirty game” and seeking to escalate the war in Ukraine. In his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank, the Russian president also said that the West is blinded by colonialism.He added that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, as he railed against “arrogant” Western leaders who he said were set on imposing their values on the rest of the world.In a long ramble, he also said that Russia would never accept Western countries telling it what to do, and said...

11 DAYS AGO