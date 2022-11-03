Authorities interview person in connection with threat to synagogues in New Jersey, sources say

Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
‘This is what it means to be Jewish in America:’ N.J. rabbis respond to synagogue threats
The person behind threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and “no longer poses a danger to the community,” according to the FBI. The person, who hasn’t been named by federal law enforcement, told officials they “harbored anger towards Jewish people, according to the Associated Press.
America has an antisemitism problem and victims cannot be left to fight it alone, rabbi says
The United States seems awash in antisemitism, and it isn't just the usual suspects like the White supremacists and the avowed hatemongers. Now it's spouting forth from its superstar musicians and athletes, as well as its politicians, and it appears to be trickling down.
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
Holocaust survivor on Ye, 'This imbecile ought to be ashamed of himself'
MIAMI - Lonny Wilk from the Anti-Defamation League said the reaction to Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic rants was seen immediately. "What we started to see was that extremists around the country had started to become emboldened by that," Wilk said. Kanye, known as Ye, is quoted as saying he could go "Death con 3 on Jewish people." And later saying, "I could say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"While Adidas did drop him, along with a host of other companies, the ADL said comments like this are dangerous. This, as Florida, is already seeing a spike in hate...
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
Recent antisemitic incidents have put American Jews on edge. Community leaders hope this moment will finally make clear the importance of education and allyship.
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey amid growing antisemitism in US
The FBI released a news alert about the threat on Thursday afternoon and said it was under investigation.
Kyrie Irving was suspended for promoting an antisemitic film. Here are the origins of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and its extremist sects.
The Black Hebrew Israelite movement argues that white Jews 'stole' their birthright. Their beliefs have been echoed by celebrities like Kanye West.
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
American Jewish Committee urges Amazon to pull antisemitic film Kyrie Irving promoted
Amazon is facing public pressure to stop selling a film that has been widely described as antisemitic and riddled with conspiracy theories. The 2018 film, titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" and based on a 2014 book of the same name, claims that Jewish people dominated the slave trade and that the Holocaust never happened.
Republican's Book Where Anne Frank Muses About Jesus Deemed 'Antisemitic'
The novel written by a Texas GOP congressional candidate has been slammed as "immoral" by some scholars.
Florida readies for a rare a red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis.
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical storm system may be forming offshore.
Letter to the Editor: Swastikas and Slurs on Campus: The concerning rise of antisemitism at Ohio State
An antisemitic sticker from the Goyim Defense League found just south of Park Stradley residence hall. Courtesy of unnamed Jewish Ohio State student. The opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the co-authors.
It's Time to Talk About Antisemitism in the Black Community | Opinion
This is a conversation that nobody wants to have, but that's just too bad.
American culture: Traditions and customs of the United States
Nearly every region of the world has influenced the customs and traditions of the United States.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul. North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive U.S.-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. U.S. and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
REPORT: Ye paid settlement regarding antisemitic language in the workplace
After Ye – an artist formerly known as Kanye West – publicly made a string of antisemitic comments this month, another allegation regarding his history with antisemitism has come to light.
Comments / 0