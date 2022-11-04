Several Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in Seattle.

The crash happened on Interstate 15 near Northgate early Thursday morning.

According to WSP, four cars were involved in the crash and the crew responded to the crash at around 1 p.m. near 130th street exit.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, a driver slammed into the I-5 lanes after driving off the 130th overpass and into a construction zone.

The car then hit another car, collided with a third vehicle, rolled over, and struck a box truck, according to WSP.

Two drivers and passengers were injured. The truck driver was not hurt.

The driver of the causing vehicle was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to investigators. DUI, vehicle assault, and reckless driving are all allegations against him.

For more than seven hours, the road was blocked.

Source: Q 13 Fox