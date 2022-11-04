TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.

11 HOURS AGO