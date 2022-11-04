ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
VikingsTerritory

The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade

Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Vikings vs. Commanders: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 9

The Washington Commanders [4-4] look to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings [6-1] come to FedEx Field. The Vikings enter Sunday’s game on a five-game winning streak, with their only loss coming in Week 2 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both Minnesota [24-7] and Washington [24-8] lost to Philadelphia with similar scores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2

T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to viral Kirk Cousins video

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to an impressive 7-1 record on the season. Many Vikings players were extremely excited about the victory following the game, which led to a hilarious video of Kirk Cousins celebrating the win. In a video shared by Vikings cornerback...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy