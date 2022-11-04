Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
What a day! Justin Fields breaks historical NFL record by a quarterback.
In case you haven’t been paying attention to what former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been doing over the last few weeks, he’s starting to figure things out — and this week in a big way. The Chicago Bears were at home hosting the Miami Dolphins...
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
Adam Thielen Snags 500th Career Reception, Justin Jefferson Catches First TD Since Week 1
The Vikings scored first against the Commanders in Washington.
How to watch Vikings vs. Commanders: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 9
The Washington Commanders [4-4] look to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings [6-1] come to FedEx Field. The Vikings enter Sunday’s game on a five-game winning streak, with their only loss coming in Week 2 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both Minnesota [24-7] and Washington [24-8] lost to Philadelphia with similar scores.
T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2
T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
NFL owners ‘urged’ Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders
The decision by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to hire Bank of America Securities to investigate the possibility of selling
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
How to Watch Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders will hope to put last week's performance behind them when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders face Minnesota Vikings with a lot on the line
The Washington Commanders can get above .500 for the first time since winning Week 1 when they welcome one of the hottest teams in the league, the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings, to FedEx Field. With plenty of distractions off the field including the reported exploration of a sale by Washington owner...
Legendary NFL Executive Dies
Legendary former 49ers executive John McVay has died at the age of 91, according to a statement from the team. McVay, who worked in the San Francisco 49ers front office for 22 years, reportedly died on October 31st.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to viral Kirk Cousins video
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to an impressive 7-1 record on the season. Many Vikings players were extremely excited about the victory following the game, which led to a hilarious video of Kirk Cousins celebrating the win. In a video shared by Vikings cornerback...
Comments / 0