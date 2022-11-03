Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
Fake Billionaire Fugitive Justin Costello Had Gold Bars, $60K in Cash, Mexican Pesos and Phony ID When FBI Nabbed Him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
FBI official was warned after Jan. 6 that some in the bureau were 'sympathetic' to the Capitol rioters
WASHINGTON — A week after the Jan. 6 attack, an email landed in a top FBI official’s inbox expressing concern that some bureau employees might not be particularly motivated to help bring to justice the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol and threatened lawmakers’ lives. “There’s no...
Mass. woman who exploited baby committed a ‘beyond heinous’ crime, FBI says
A Massachusetts woman will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty this summer to sexually abusing an infant placed in her care, a crime the FBI’s top official in Boston called “beyond heinous.”. Federal investigators said they identified Desiree Daigle, of Salisbury, sending another person explicit images...
Settlement Reached in Suits Over FBI Agent Posing as Associated Press Reporter
The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. The long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that...
FBI warns of criminals using rideshare services to abduct children
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning to the public and rideshare companies this week about efforts to use their services to abduct children. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the FBI, law enforcement has received several reports of rideshare services...
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
ABC News
4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest found
Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference Monday. Prentice stressed that Kennedy has not been named a suspect.
Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’
NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
BBC
FBI arrests two members of extremist 'Boogaloo' group
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of extremist anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois. Timothy Teagan, 24, of Michigan, is accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Ohio, is accused of illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. US...
Centre Daily
Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say
A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said. She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.
There are nearly 200 missing Native Americans from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI is working to tackle unsolved cases
The crisis has spurred the FBI into action enlisting the agency's intelligence resources best known for fighting crime and terrorism to create a master database of missing Native Americans.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping
ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
Ars Technica
After nearly 50 years, FBI identifies “Lady of the Dunes” murder victim
A 12-year-old chasing after her barking dog discovered the mutilated body of a woman in the Race Point Dunes of Provincetown, Massachusetts, on July 26, 1974. Law enforcement was unable to identify the victim, who became known as the "Lady of the Dunes." Nearly 50 years later, on October 31, the FBI announced it finally identified the woman as Ruth Marie Terry, a native of Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
iheart.com
Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation
The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
KOCO
Man convicted in 2009 murder of Brittanee Drexel calls himself a 'monster' in court
The South Carolina man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009 while she was on a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach called himself a "monster" in court Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel went missing on April 25, 2009. In May of this year, Raymond Douglas Moody, 62, of Georgetown, was charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in the case.
Gephardt Daily
Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Comments / 0