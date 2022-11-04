It was super exciting to watch the Vikings beat the Washington Commanders in Sunday's game. Kirk Cousins has got to be thrilled with yesterday's win against the Commanders. It was a close game, as per usual the Vikings this year, getting that last touchdown in the 4th quarter, with only 12 seconds left on the clock for the Commanders to try to come back and take the game. It didn't happen.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO