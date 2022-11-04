ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Watch Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ‘Dance’ After Another Vikings Win

It was super exciting to watch the Vikings beat the Washington Commanders in Sunday's game. Kirk Cousins has got to be thrilled with yesterday's win against the Commanders. It was a close game, as per usual the Vikings this year, getting that last touchdown in the 4th quarter, with only 12 seconds left on the clock for the Commanders to try to come back and take the game. It didn't happen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy