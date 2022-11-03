Trade deadline madness and a big Week Nine for the Rams and Bucs: Hannah Wilkes takes a look at a momentous week in the NFL

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints: Mark Andrews out for Ravens with injury, Roquan Smith set for debut on defense
The 2021 All-Pro selection and two-time Pro Bowler has not missed a game since 2020. In eight outings (all starts) this season, he has hauled in 42 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns - all team highs. It is one of a number of injuries Baltimore (5-3) are contending...
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver 'could look pretty good' in Cowboys' star helmet
Beckham is currently a free agent, after having won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but injuring himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half. Rodgers and Packers hit new low: 'We're truly underdogs'. Reports suggest that Beckham is targeting a...
SkySports
Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season
Reich's departure comes in the wake of Sunday's 26-3 defeat to the New England Patriots, which leaves the Colts 3-5-1 on the year following three straight defeats. Team owner Jim Irsay confirmed initial reports of Reich's dismissal from NFL Network on Twitter, making him the second in-season head coach firing after the Carolina Panthers parted ways with Matt Rhule.
SkySports
Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Wounded giants' meet in must-win matchup after early-season struggles
The Rams have lost three of their last four to sit 3-4 on the season, while the Bucs' plight is even more dire at 3-5 after five defeats in six. It's the first time in NFL history that the two most recent Super Bowl champions will meet while owning losing records.
SkySports
Baltimore Ravens 27-13 New Orleans Saints: Kenyan Drake rushes for two touchdowns as Ravens win third straight
Jackson's touchdown pass was his 100th of his NFL career. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and also rushed 11 times for 82 yards, finishing 11 yards shy of Drake's team-leading total, as the Ravens (6-3) possessed the ball for more than 37 minutes of the game.
SkySports
Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers embrace 'underdog' tag after hitting new low in defeat to Detroit Lions
The Packers have now lost five straight for the first time with Rodgers at quarterback since 2008, their reigning back-to-back MVP throwing a tied career-high three interceptions to bring his tally on the year to seven - his most since 2016. A nine-point, three-pick outing came against the runaway worst...
SkySports
NFL Week Nine Stats: Tyreek Hill on pace for historic season, Tom Brady reaches 100,000 yards passing
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, all by a score of 20-17. This is just the second time in NFL history when...
SkySports
Tom Brady: Buccaneers QB excited for 'epic' Germany clash with Seahawks on Sunday
The match will take place at Bayern Munich's 75,024-seater stadium - live on Sky Sports NFL from 2.30pm on Sunday - and not only was the game sold out in a matter of minutes, there were a humungous three million requests for tickets processed - enough to fill the Allianz Arena 40 times over!
Comments / 0