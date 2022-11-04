ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Elon Musk, now perched atop Twitter, urges his followers to vote for Republicans

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is telling his more than 100 million followers on the social media service to cast ballots for Republicans in Tuesday's midterm elections. In a tweet addressed to "independent-minded voters," the Tesla chief executive advised voting for a Republican Congress, saying that "shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties."
Gigi Hadid becomes the latest celebrity to deactivate her Twitter account after Elon Musk's takeover

Model Gigi Hadid has become the latest celebrity to deactivate her Twitter account after Elon Musk took over the company and began making immediate changes. On Instagram, Hadid posted a story explaining she had deactivated her Twitter account because for a long time and "especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry," according to screenshots of the story, which has expired.

