Model Gigi Hadid has become the latest celebrity to deactivate her Twitter account after Elon Musk took over the company and began making immediate changes. On Instagram, Hadid posted a story explaining she had deactivated her Twitter account because for a long time and "especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry," according to screenshots of the story, which has expired.

1 DAY AGO