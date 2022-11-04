Read full article on original website
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.
Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...
