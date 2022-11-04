Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...

12 MINUTES AGO