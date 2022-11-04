ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her

Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...

