The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Original Carrabba’s on Kirby to Undergo Renovations
Scratch-made Italian dishes are the specialty at this Houston neighborhood restaurant.
houstoniamag.com
25 Essential Sushi Spots in Houston
Leave it to a Houston sushi chef to come up with mole-filled gyoza. Name the type of sushi experience you’re craving, and we’ll tell you where to find it in Houston. Hankering for a hole-in-the-wall outlet run by a seasoned sushi chef that trained in Japan? Check and mate. (Spoiler alert: Head to Westheimer Road.) In the mood to dress up for a luxe dining experience, maybe splurge on an omakase or chef’s choice feast? Or what about an izakaya-style meal with friends, delicious rolls, and smooth drinks?
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball
Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
cohaitungchi.com
25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble
Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
Where the Beto O'Rourke campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
1 Texas Eatery Lands Among 'Best Italian Restaurants In The USA'
Gayot: The Guide to the Good Life compiled a list of 2022's best Italian restaurants in the USA.
mocomotive.com
Houston Furniture Bank celebrates 30 years of ‘making empty houses homes’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oli Mohammed believes all Houston-area residents should have a place to sit, sleep and eat in their home. “Furniture is a critical steppingstone to improve living conditions and elevate an individual’s personal pride and dignity,” said Mohammed, founder of The Houston Furniture Bank.
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
12 standout Houston food trucks worth standing in line for
From tacos to ice cream, these are the trucks to stake out around Houston.
Philly fans bring 'brotherly love' to Houston Food Bank to help fight hunger
Astros vs. Phillies trash talk was pushed aside (for a few hours) as fans from both teams came together to help out the community at the Houston Food Bank.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
travellens.co
15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi
Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
conroetoday.com
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston is Honored with ConventionSouth’s Annual Reader’s Choice Award
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston announced today that it has received a 2022 Reader’s Choice Award from ConventionSouth. This is the second time the resort has received the award for its ability to offer serious learning and serious fun for groups of all sizes. Not only does the all-suite resort offer an array of purpose-built meeting spaces, many with natural light to augment learning and engagement, but it also offers access to extraordinary and unique amenities for meeting attendees to refresh and renew, including 13 different on-brand team-building exercises. Teams can participate in group-oriented activities such as “The Continental Drifter,” “Cardboard Boat Regatta,” and “Nama-Stay in Paradise” lakefront yoga classes. After the hard work is done, they can enjoy six island-inspired restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an 18,000-square-foot wellness retreat, St. Somewhere Spa, and a state-of-the-art workout facility, Fins Up Fitness Center. In addition, meeting attendees rent a boat and set out on Lake Conroe to explore.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
