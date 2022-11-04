ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMsyH_0iylaCnU00

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults in Caldwell County have been exposed to rabies after coming into contact with their cat that was infected with the virus.

The North Carolina State Laboratory notified the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division on Wednesday that a cat that was submitted by the owners tested positive for rabies.

The owners of the cat live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls and are undergoing treatments to prevent rabies. The cat is believed to have been infected by a skunk.

Officials are now working with pet owners in the area to help prevent further cases of rabies.

“One of the best ways to protect your pets is to make sure they are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations,” said ACE Director Richard Gilliland. “To help residents protect their pets, we’re working with Brews & Mews to offer a drive-thru vaccination event on Saturday.”

The clinic will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Caldwell Agricultural Fairgrounds. With a valid ID, county residents can receive a free vaccine. Vaccines will be $10 for non-county residents.

County officials gave several tips on ways to keep your pets safe:

• Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.

• If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.

• Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they do not know.

• Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

For more information about rabies or receiving the vaccine, contact the ACE in Lenoir at 828-757-8625.

(WATCH BELOW: Maker of supplements for pets, people expands in Lancaster County, to create about 200 jobs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2cbr_0iylaCnU00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Authorities find missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WBTV

Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
WBTV

Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of School Children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove is facing charges of indecent exposure and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Stacey Fry, 54, was arrested November 1, 2022 on Willow Oaks Drive. Investigators say she was extremely intoxicated and naked while yelling at a group of kids getting off the school bus.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy