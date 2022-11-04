Read full article on original website
Related
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
Victorians Can Now Register Their Vehicles at H-E-B
According to a Facebook post by Victoria County this past Wednesday. Residents can NOW renew vehicle registrations at HEB on Rio Grande & HEB Plus on Navarro, provided they have the renewal notice from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, proof of inspection, and proof of insurance! You still have the option to register your vehicle online or at the Victoria County Tax Office located at 205 N Bridge St, downtown Victoria. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Get Scared This Weekend at Yorktown Memorial Hospital
This place is scary, I just saw one publication calling Yorktown Memorial Hospital the scariest place on earth! If you are a fan of this kind of fright, this is for you! The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! The time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Comedian Kevin Nealon is Coming to Victoria
The Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation is bringing another awesome show to Victoria. Comedian, Kevin Nealon is coming to Victoria on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Nealon spent many years on Saturday Night Live and also appeared on Happy Gilmore and Anger Management and many more. He will perform at...
You Can Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Starting Next Month
Did you know you can cut your own Christmas tree up the road from Victoria? It's at a place just outside of Luling called Abrameit’s Tree Farm. You can choose and cut your very own Virginia Pine Christmas Tree, it's a pretty cool way to get this year's Christmas Tree. If you prefer you can choose a precut Fraser, Noble, Nordman, or Douglas Firs. Abarmeit's is located just outside of Luling on 183. If you are driving from Victoria it is on the right-hand side right before you hit Buc-ee's.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Halloween Fans: Boo Buckets Back In The Crossroads!
Halloween Fans! Happy Meal Fans! A true classic is coming back for the Halloween season - THE HALLOWEEN HAPPY MEAL BOO BUCKET! I know, as kids we suffered through a lot of crappy, er, I mean "sub-par" Halloween toys in the McDonald's Happy Meal. Remember the Ronald McDonald Paper "Mask?" Horrible. Anyways, the pails were great (in my humble opinion) and could hold a reasonable amount of candy. To be clear, not a pillow case amount, but reasonable. The Boo Buckets were first released in 1986. Here's the first commercial from back in the day...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
$250,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Victoria Last Week
The Powerball jackpot has just risen to $550 million because no one has correctly matched all the numbers correctly. However, that doesn't mean you still can't win big bucks. Last week a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Victoria at the Snax Max at the corner of Red River and Navarro. The winner who will remain anonymous matched 4 out of the 5 numbers and the Powerball for the drawing on October 12th. The total amount of the win was $50,000 however this person added the power play to multiply winnings by 5 (5X) increasing to jackpot win to $250,00.00. The numbers drawn on October 12th were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The red Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 5X.
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Top Ten Things to Do In The Crossroads Before the End of October
We won't let anyone say there isn't anything to do in the Crossroads! Just check out this list of the Top Ten Things to Do In The Crossroads Before the End of October!. The month of October is also the time to recognize and bring awareness to several causes as we honor loved ones throughout the community this month with National ADHD, National Domestic Violence Awareness, National Down Syndrome Awareness and National Breast Cancer Awareness respectfully happening now through the end of October.
Cuero’s Christmas in the Park Lights Up Next Month
CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
The Crossroads Will Get It’s First True Fall Feel Next Week
Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
Powerball Jackpot Surpasses $600 Million Dollars
Lotto fever is heating up once again, no one has matched all the numbers for the Powerball Lotto in weeks. Players will get another chance at the ever-growing prize on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The jackpot currently sits at $625 million with a cash value of $299.8 million. If you remember back to the summer of this year, Lotto fever took over with a $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Here is a list of the biggest Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots:
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0