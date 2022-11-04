Read full article on original website
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
thecharlotteweekly.com
North Carolina YMCAs offer program to help prevent diabetes
RALEIGH – November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and a time for all North Carolina residents to assess their risk for developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. More than 96 million adults in America have prediabetes, while eight in 10 people don’t know they have prediabetes. What’s more, in North Carolina, 166 adults develop diabetes each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In NC, we should expect our Lt. governor to act like an adult, not a bully
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s response to the attack on Paul Pelosi was vile. | Letters to the editor
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
nsjonline.com
Group finds ‘anti-racist’ training in North Carolina nursing schools, medical centers
RALEIGH — Records obtained by a group of healthcare students and medical professionals have uncovered what it describes as radical and divisive racial justice training in North Carolina. The group Do No Harm (DNH) shared the findings of a public records requests with North State Journal. Do No Harm...
theonefeather.com
Masters of their craft: Cherokee couple both to receive North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Butch and Louise Goings, both elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will receive the North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The couple are both noted Cherokee craftspeople with Butch known for his wood and soapstone carving and Louise known for her white oak basket making.
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
Supply woes continue a week after diesel shortage alert for Southeastern US, including North Carolina, Virginia
The low supply has left the Southeastern United States with just 25 days worth of diesel fuel.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina
Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
Family says state ruling will help daughter with disabilities get care at home
CHARLOTTE — A historic ruling for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities now requires that North Carolina build community infrastructure that would give them a place to live and associated services. Tim and Dana Rhoney have been fighting for years for their daughter Samantha’s rights. Samantha has an intellectual...
triad-city-beat.com
The politics of North Carolina’s school board
This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
