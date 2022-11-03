FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

An early winter blast met record autumn warmth Friday, leading to a robust, severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months. At least one person is dead in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, where significant storm damage was reported,...
At least one person was killed and multiple people are missing after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. The person who died was in McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma, which suffered significant storm...
The only thing better than winning the lottery is claiming two lottery prizes in one day. A Delaware woman was in for a once-in-a-lifetime surprise after she claimed two six-figure lottery prizes in one day on October 20, according to a news release from the Delaware Lottery.
Comments / 0