Read full article on original website
Related
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison,...
See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror
Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
Santa Cops of Larimer County Invites You to Apply for Christmas!
Christmas is coming and Santa Cops of Larimer County (SCLC) couldn't be more excited! Since 1987, SCLC has been giving gifts to the children of our community and this year, they are inviting you to apply in person at The Ranch in Loveland. SCLC's Vice President, Lindsay Panyko, told "Tuned...
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
100 Motorists Involved In Massive Car Crash In Denver
The snow came and went pretty quickly but wow, did it ever leave an impression in Denver this morning. Sure, there have been much bigger storms that have dropped a whole lot more snow and ice but maybe because it was the first one of the season and it came pretty quickly, could have been the cause for this.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Denver One of the Worst Places if There was a Dragon Invasion
Let me start off by saying dragons aren't real. But what if they were not just folklore and there were real fire-breathing animals that thrives on treasures? Not a comforting thought at all, but we're playing the land of "what ifs" right now. I am a sucker for medieval movies....
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Craft Bag: Denver International Airport to Feature Art Made Out of Luggage
You've heard of Samsonite, might call this, 'Samson-art.' The fund that has brought Denver some very notable works of art has now commissioned a piece of art made up of old luggage. Maybe yours. Luckily, no tax dollars will be used for the piece, and travelers at Denver International Airport...
Wheat Ridge Home Selling for $950k Has a Hidden Movie Theater
Having a hidden room in a home is something that has always been intriguing. Not only to myself but think of how cool it would be to have a little hideaway in your house when you were a kid. This Wheat Ridge home located at 6900 West 33rd Avenue has...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Rejuvenate at Crystal Visions Med Spa
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you look good, you feel good — and Crystal Visions Med Spa can help you with both. The company offers rejuvenating treatments like laser services, energy healing, and more. On November 11,...
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole in the wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold, and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and...
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?
If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
Seen on Netflix: Denver’s Haunted Mansion, The Lumber Baron Inn
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
Hooters of Loveland Has Renovated and It Looks Great [Photos]
Hooters of Loveland has been open at Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 since 2006. After 15+ years, it was time for some renovating. After a three-week project doing so, the place looks great. It's location makes is easy to get to, whether from the interstate or Loveland, itself. There's no telling...
Watch a Giant Elephant Wolf Down a Huge Pumpkin for Halloween [Video]
Halloween brings a lot of fun to fall: Costumes, candy, and elephants crushing and devouring very big pumpkins. This Asian Elephant at Denver Zoo couldn't look happier about it, either. Though we don't get to see the Denver Zoo employees who had to get the gourd out to the elephant,...
