TODAY.com

Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo

The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later

At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on Rihanna's 'Umbrella' (ella, ella)

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella," giving it a fierce rock 'n' roll edge during the "Kellyoke" segment of the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The 40-year-old Grammy winner was backed by her band Y'All, who punched up the normally poppy tune...
TODAY.com

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer talk ‘Spirited’

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer dish on their new highly anticipated holiday movie “Spirited.” The cast talks about preparing for the musical and dance numbers, clicking on set and how they kept a straight face while filming.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com

Backstreet Boys honor Aaron Carter midconcert with emotional tribute

The Backstreet Boys paused their concert in London on Nov. 6 to honor Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron, who died Nov. 5. The moment began with a picture of Aaron on the jumbotron, with a caption reading, “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.”. The band then appeared onstage to thunderous cheering...

