TODAY.com
Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo
The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.
Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later
At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
Dolly Parton adorably crashes Duran Duran’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame interview
The 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony saw a variety of legendary music acts come together on the stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and on the red carpet outside the venue. That latter location is where the country music icon showed her...
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor did not attend the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles because he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Taylor revealed the diagnosis in a letter that lead singer Simon Le Bon...
Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on Rihanna's 'Umbrella' (ella, ella)
Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella," giving it a fierce rock 'n' roll edge during the "Kellyoke" segment of the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The 40-year-old Grammy winner was backed by her band Y'All, who punched up the normally poppy tune...
Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer talk ‘Spirited’
Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer dish on their new highly anticipated holiday movie “Spirited.” The cast talks about preparing for the musical and dance numbers, clicking on set and how they kept a straight face while filming.Nov. 7, 2022.
Hoda and Jenna are bringing back shows with a studio audience — with some ‘surprises’
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced the good news: Starting next Monday, Nov. 14, they're heading back to Studio 6A, where they'll put on the same show viewers love — right in front of some of those viewers. And the studio audience won't be the only special...
'Normal People' star Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged
Congrats to Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers, who are reportedly engaged!. News about the actor, 26, and the musician, 28, was reported in a profile on Mescal published Nov. 6 in The Guardian. In the article, Mescal, who stars in the new film "Aftersun," spoke about dealing with the immediate...
Backstreet Boys honor Aaron Carter midconcert with emotional tribute
The Backstreet Boys paused their concert in London on Nov. 6 to honor Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron, who died Nov. 5. The moment began with a picture of Aaron on the jumbotron, with a caption reading, “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.”. The band then appeared onstage to thunderous cheering...
