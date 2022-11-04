ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at why Aaron Judge must stay in the Bronx

The New York Yankees‘ attention will now turn to Aaron Judge, with the World Series coming to an end on Saturday night. The Houston Astros emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Phillies, once again walking away with a World Series title while the Yankees watched from home. Significant changes need...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ five unluckiest outs of 2022

The nature of baseball inherently contains a lot of luck. With that in mind, a bad break here or there is going to happen, and has to just be an accepted part of the game. The 2022 Yankees had their fair share of bad breaks, whether they were from poor luck or just plain ol’ poor play. Out of curiosity, I wanted to see what the five biggest instances of this were, meaning the five unluckiest outs they made this season.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Astros win another World Series

Meanwhile the Yankees are THRILLED with their wonderful season and excited for what NEXT YEAR brings to this rising team that acomplished SO MUCH this season. Management duly rewarded with contract extensions because WHO in their RIGHT MIND would contend that everything was anything other than wonderful and hopeful moving foward.
Pinstripe Alley

Re-position Judge, Rizzo has opted out.

If, and IMO, that is a huge "if" right now, and since there is a legitimate concern about Judge being hurt during a long term contract, say possibly 7 years, perhaps it would prove to be beneficial for both the Yankees and Judge if he was repositioned to first base. Judge certainly has the physical characteristics of a first baseman and his required mobility and the territory to be covered would be reduced significantly, as opposed to playing the outfield. And Rizzo has opted out of 2023.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman’s legacy as a member of the New York Yankees is going to be complicated, to say the least. Originally acquired via trade in the 2015-2016 offseason, Chapman began the season serving a 30-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy — the whole reason that Brian Cashman was able to acquire him so cheaply. When the 2016 Yankees were heading nowhere fast, Cashman flipped him to the Chicago Cubs for a prospect package headlined by Gleyber Torres, then re-signed him to a record-breaking five-year, $86 million contract when he hit free agency that winter.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The weirdest World Series-ending plays in Yankees’ history

You can probably picture the final plays of several Yankees’ World Series appearances. They are the right type of notable to be played as part of highlights packages and montages for the rest of time. For the most part, the actual plays themselves aren’t always that notable. Shane Victorino grounding out isn’t especially notable, but him doing so to make the last out of the clinching Game 6 win of the 2009 World Series is.
ATLANTA, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/7/22

The first official day of the MLB offseason came and went, and it wasn’t without some rapid fire news. Players across the league whose contracts expired at the end of the World Series became free agents, and a number of players had options picked up or declined. The Mets also fired a surprisingly swift opening salvo, securing their closer Edwin Diaz on a five-year, $102 million deal. It’s not every hot stove season that gets started with a nine-figure agreement on day one.
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees shouldn’t repeat their past bullpen mistakes

The Yankees had a very good bullpen in 2022. Thanks to the contributions of Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and the rest, New York was able to weather a number of injuries to the relief corps. The Yankees also paid Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Chad Green roughly $34MM dollars to be on this roster for the 2022 season.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy