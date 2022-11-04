Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at why Aaron Judge must stay in the Bronx
The New York Yankees‘ attention will now turn to Aaron Judge, with the World Series coming to an end on Saturday night. The Houston Astros emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Phillies, once again walking away with a World Series title while the Yankees watched from home. Significant changes need...
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees free agent outfielder and soon-to-be American League MVP Aaron Judge will be hotly pursued by MLB clubs this offseason. Here are five potential free agent destinations for the superstar, if he does not resign with the Yankees.
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Angels News: MLB Insider Confirms Halos Will Be Sold This Offseason for Record Price
Arte Moreno will walk away a very happy man.
Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason
The Angels have a big offseason ahead of them.
TMZ.com
Nick Swisher Predicts Aaron Judge Signs 8-year Deal W/ Yankees, Gets Captaincy
Breathe easy, Yankees fans ... Aaron Judge will re-sign with NY this offseason for a monstrous 8-year deal -- at least, that's according to Nick Swisher. The ex-Pinstripes outfielder made the prediction to TMZ Sports this week ... as speculation about Judge's future continues to rage on. Because of his...
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Former Manager on His Incredible Work Ethic
It takes more than just skill to be great.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ five unluckiest outs of 2022
The nature of baseball inherently contains a lot of luck. With that in mind, a bad break here or there is going to happen, and has to just be an accepted part of the game. The 2022 Yankees had their fair share of bad breaks, whether they were from poor luck or just plain ol’ poor play. Out of curiosity, I wanted to see what the five biggest instances of this were, meaning the five unluckiest outs they made this season.
Pinstripe Alley
Astros win another World Series
Meanwhile the Yankees are THRILLED with their wonderful season and excited for what NEXT YEAR brings to this rising team that acomplished SO MUCH this season. Management duly rewarded with contract extensions because WHO in their RIGHT MIND would contend that everything was anything other than wonderful and hopeful moving foward.
Pinstripe Alley
Re-position Judge, Rizzo has opted out.
If, and IMO, that is a huge "if" right now, and since there is a legitimate concern about Judge being hurt during a long term contract, say possibly 7 years, perhaps it would prove to be beneficial for both the Yankees and Judge if he was repositioned to first base. Judge certainly has the physical characteristics of a first baseman and his required mobility and the territory to be covered would be reduced significantly, as opposed to playing the outfield. And Rizzo has opted out of 2023.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Aroldis Chapman
Aroldis Chapman’s legacy as a member of the New York Yankees is going to be complicated, to say the least. Originally acquired via trade in the 2015-2016 offseason, Chapman began the season serving a 30-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy — the whole reason that Brian Cashman was able to acquire him so cheaply. When the 2016 Yankees were heading nowhere fast, Cashman flipped him to the Chicago Cubs for a prospect package headlined by Gleyber Torres, then re-signed him to a record-breaking five-year, $86 million contract when he hit free agency that winter.
2022-2023 Hot Stove: MLB Free Agency Begins November 10
The Major League Baseball offseason has begun. Players can negotiate and sign free agent contracts beginning Thursday, November 10.
Pinstripe Alley
The weirdest World Series-ending plays in Yankees’ history
You can probably picture the final plays of several Yankees’ World Series appearances. They are the right type of notable to be played as part of highlights packages and montages for the rest of time. For the most part, the actual plays themselves aren’t always that notable. Shane Victorino grounding out isn’t especially notable, but him doing so to make the last out of the clinching Game 6 win of the 2009 World Series is.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/7/22
The first official day of the MLB offseason came and went, and it wasn’t without some rapid fire news. Players across the league whose contracts expired at the end of the World Series became free agents, and a number of players had options picked up or declined. The Mets also fired a surprisingly swift opening salvo, securing their closer Edwin Diaz on a five-year, $102 million deal. It’s not every hot stove season that gets started with a nine-figure agreement on day one.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees shouldn’t repeat their past bullpen mistakes
The Yankees had a very good bullpen in 2022. Thanks to the contributions of Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and the rest, New York was able to weather a number of injuries to the relief corps. The Yankees also paid Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Chad Green roughly $34MM dollars to be on this roster for the 2022 season.
Comments / 0