DeSantis Reminds Floridians of State's New Holiday
With just hours before the final polls close in counties across the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reminded Floridians about the institution of the first annual “Victims of Communism Day” in the Sunshine State. From here on out, every 7th day of November in Florida will be dedicated to this concept. It was instituted in July of this year.
DeSantis Issues Emergency Declaration for 34 Counties
South Florida finds itself in the cone of subtropical storm Nicole. The storm is forming northeast of the Bahamas, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has issued an emergency declaration for 34 counties. The declaration issued for the 34 counties also includes Miami-Dade County and Broward County, which appear to...
