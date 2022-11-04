With just hours before the final polls close in counties across the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reminded Floridians about the institution of the first annual “Victims of Communism Day” in the Sunshine State. From here on out, every 7th day of November in Florida will be dedicated to this concept. It was instituted in July of this year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO