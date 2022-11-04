ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tech companies expanded ‘a little too quickly’, Ireland’s deputy leader says

By By Grinne N. Aodha
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426BAM_0iylCSt000

Tech companies may have expanded “a little bit too quickly”, Ireland’s deputy premier has said after two tech giants announced significant layoffs.

It has emerged that Twitter is to let a significant number of staff go – reported to be as high as half its workforce – as part of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s dramatic takeover of the social media giant.

This announcement is just a day after the financial company Stripe , owned by Limerick brothers and co-founders Patrick and John Collison, announced that it would cut its global workforce by 14%.

“We over-hired for the world we’re in,” the brothers wrote to staff in an email on Thursday.

Tech companies expanded very quickly, probably expanded a little bit too quickly in the past year or two, and as a result they now have to lay off some staff

Leo Varadkar

Speaking from Singapore while on a trade mission, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said his thoughts were with the employees at Stripe and Twitter who will lose their jobs.

“Tech companies expanded very quickly, probably expanded a little bit too quickly in the past year or two, and as a result they now have to lay off some staff,” the enterprise minister told CNBC.

“But the number of vacancies in the sector still outweighs the number of people who are looking for employment, so even a slowdown or a downturn in the tech sector I think still means that you’ll have some very successful companies making profits and a lot of people working in that sector.”

Mr Varadkar also said that Ireland had been “careful” not to become over-reliant on any one sector.

“Tech is really big, but so is life sciences, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and indeed our food and drink industry, and that’s just the traded sector.

“So we’ve been careful to make sure that we don’t have all our eggs in one basket and that’s been part of our success story.”

Ireland’s health minister Stephen Donnelly said it is a “very concerning day” for those affected.

“Do I believe it’s part of a broader move? No, these seem to be specific to a particular purchase of Twitter and moves that are being made there. But nonetheless, it will be a very concerning time.”

Employees at Twitter received an email on Friday morning advising them not to come into the office as their badge access was being suspended.

Staff have also been told that everyone will receive an email by 4pm GMT (9am PST) on Friday telling them if their job is safe or not.

The treatment of workers by certain tech companies in recent days is cruel and appalling but it is not surprising

Labour's Marie Sherlock

Labour party spokesperson on workers’ rights, Marie Sherlock, said the way in which Twitter was informing people about whether their jobs were safe was “outrageous”.

“While political leaders were quick to be present for photocalls with Twitter, I hope they are just as quick to remind Twitter and all other companies of their legal responsibilities with regard to collective redundancies.

“Workers in a collective redundancy situation are entitled to a 30 days’ notice and consultation period, and the Minister must be notified of same. It is not yet clear whether Twitter are intending to abide by this.

“The treatment of workers by certain tech companies in recent days is cruel and appalling but it is not surprising,” she said, adding that collective redundancy legislation needed to be improved ahead of a difficult winter.

Ireland is host to several tech giants’ European headquarters, including Twitter, Google and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says

Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company...
The Independent

Elon Musk – live: Twitter might have to rehire staff it fired last week

Twitter might have to rehire the staff that it fired last week, new reports suggest.Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, with the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.Twitter is apparently losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, Mr Musk claims, although the terms of the severance is unclear.However, it has now been reported that dozens of its laid-off employees have been asked to...
BBC

Twitter UK staff get deadline over cuts consultation

Twitter staff in the UK who face losing their jobs have been given three days to nominate someone to represent them in a formal consultation about their employment. Under UK employment law a consultation has to be carried out before redundancies can be made. An email seen by the BBC...
Daily Mail

Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America

A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Morrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Morrisons has said around 1,300 McColl’s workers are at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to shut 132 loss-making stores at the convenience chain it bought earlier this year.Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: "We have a great deal of work to do but there’s no question that McColl’s is a business with strong potential."I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business."We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business."I am confident that McColl’s can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."More follows… Read More News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsMorrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at riskNew mother wins £60,000 payout from ‘gaslighting’ supermarket
The Independent

Sunak and von der Leyen agree on need to ‘work together’ to end NI Protocol row

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “work together” to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, when the pair met for the first time at Cop27 in Egypt.It came as the UK issued a fresh appeal to Brussels to end the delay in granting access to EU scientific research as agreed in the post-Brexit trade deal.The Prime Minister met the European Commission President at the climate conference on Monday, where Mr Sunak stressed the need to “find solutions” to the “very real problems” caused by the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.Mr Sunak inherits from his predecessors...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
Daily Mail

Number of foreign-born residents rises to 10million: One in six people living in England and Wales were born outside the UK, census data reveals, rising by 2.5million since 2011 - with 576% increase in Romanian-born people

One in six people living in England and Wales were born outside the UK with ten million non-UK nationals now calling the two countries home, census data has shown. Figures released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a huge 576 per cent surge in people who were born in Romania - up from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021.
The Independent

Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD

Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
The Independent

Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office OLD

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
The Independent

PM and top ministers voted against widening abortion access, records show

The prime minister and senior members of his government have voted against boosting access to abortions or have opted out of key votes on terminations, records show.Anneliese Dodds, shadow secretary of state for women and equalities, raised concerns about the voting records of top ministers as she warned women around the UK will be “really worried”.Ms Dodds noted Rishi Sunak, the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, foreign secretary, James Cleverly, and home secretary, Suella Braverman have abstained or voted against all English abortion legislation since 2015.This includes moves to roll out “buffer zones” around abortion clinics to protect women seeking terminations...
The Independent

Ukrainian refugees urged to consider becoming bus drivers

Ukrainian refugees in the UK are being urged to consider becoming bus drivers amid a major shortage.Public transport operator Go-Ahead is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help them take on vacant roles.The country has suffered from a lack of bus drivers since the end of coronavirus lockdowns.We want to help local people live their lives to the fullEd Wills, Brighton & Hove and MetrobusIndustry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport recently estimated that 9% of bus driver positions are vacant.Ukrainian bus drivers can exchange their licence for a UK version under existing rules.Go-Ahead’s Sussex bus...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to use Cop27 to raise migrant crisis with French President

Rishi Sunak will reportedly press Emmanuel Macron for a new deal to curb Channel crossings when the pair meet for the first time at Cop27.The Prime Minister and the French President are expected to discuss the migrant crisis at the UN climate change conference in Egypt on Monday.Mr Sunak wants to agree targets for stopping boats, and a minimum number of French officers patrolling beaches. The Government also hopes Border Force officers can be deployed to France, according to The Times.While also reportedly defending his decision to keep Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, Mr Sunak said tackling Channel crossings was...
The Independent

World on ‘highway to climate hell with foot on the accelerator’, UN head warns

The world is “on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned at the start of Cop27.Addressing world leaders at the start of the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, he said “we are in the fight of our lives – and we are losing”, with greenhouse gases still growing and temperatures still rising.And while the world’s attention is gripped by war in Ukraine, prompting an energy, food and cost-of-living crisis, and other conflicts, Mr Guterres said: “Climate change is on a different timeline and a different scale”.“It is the...
The Independent

Starmer insists party is united amid claims of Labour left ‘purge’

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his party is “united”, amid accusations that the Labour left wing is being “purged”.Reports emerged over the weekend accusing the Labour leadership of overseeing a “purge” of left-wing candidates, with some blocked from standing at the next general election.Sir Keir, who on Monday toured a carbon capture pilot plant during a visit to Imperial College London, said that Labour was “united” ahead of the next general election.He appeared to reject allegations of a purge of left-wing candidates and Jeremy Corbyn backers, arguing instead that he wanted to build a “team for the future”.The Labour leader...
The Independent

BBC made ‘significant editorial failings’ in report into antisemitic bus attack

Media watchdog Ofcom has concluded the BBC committed “significant editorial failings” in its reporting of an antisemitic attack on Jewish students travelling on a bus in London.The body said its investigation found the broadcaster failed to observe its editorial guidelines to report news with “due accuracy and due impartiality”.The incident on November 29 2021 saw a group of about 40 young Jewish people aboard a Hanukkah party bus in London’s Oxford Street attacked by a group of men who swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them.We have concluded our investigation into BBC’s coverage of an antisemitic...
BBC

As it happened: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald's speech

That's all from us on the live page tonight. Thank you for joining us. Stay up to date with all the political news and reaction on the BBC News NI website. To roaring applause Mary Lou McDonald is joined arm-in-arm by deputy leader, Michelle O'Neill, signalling the end of her address.
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy