Man killed after being hit by train in Wigan as services cancelled and delayed

A man has been killed by a train on a railway line just outside Wigan , Greater Manchester.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Wigan North Western station just after 11.20am on Friday to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers will now work to identify him.

British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Rail services were cancelled or delayed.

A passenger travelling from Preston said their train hit someone on the line, so the train was forced to wait outside the station.

The passenger tweeted that the station guards were clearly shaken. “Our train driver obviously taken away, poor man. Samaritans posters in station seemed so sadly poignant.”

A railway worker wrote: “My thoughts are with the railway staff, emergency services and relations of the person involved. I unfortunately know first-hand how tough these incidents are to deal with.”