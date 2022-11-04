ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed after being hit by train in Wigan as services cancelled and delayed

By Jane Dalton
 2 days ago

A man has been killed by a train on a railway line just outside Wigan , Greater Manchester.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Wigan North Western station just after 11.20am on Friday to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers will now work to identify him.

British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Rail services were cancelled or delayed.

A passenger travelling from Preston said their train hit someone on the line, so the train was forced to wait outside the station.

British Transport Police said they were called to Wigan station at 11.21am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended. However, sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The passenger tweeted that the station guards were clearly shaken. “Our train driver obviously taken away, poor man. Samaritans posters in station seemed so sadly poignant.”

A railway worker wrote: “My thoughts are with the railway staff, emergency services and relations of the person involved. I unfortunately know first-hand how tough these incidents are to deal with.”

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Ashley Dale: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in back garden

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman shot dead in her back garden. Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August after suffering a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under...
Man convicted of murdering woman who died 21 years after ‘Reservoir Dogs’ attack

A man has been convicted of murdering his former partner who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire in an attack inspired by a scene in the film Reservoir Dogs.Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries to Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998.Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, was in hospital for nine months following the attack and suffered burns to 35% of her body, requiring a tracheotomy and operations including skin grafts.In 2000, Craig was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent relating to Ms Kirk following a trial...
Hero fisherman describes being knocked unconscious trying to save pilots from Tanzania plane crash

A fisherman who was one of the first responders when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania said he was knocked unconscious while trying to save the pilots.At least 19 people, including both the pilots, died on Sunday after a Precision Air flight that departed from the financial capital Dar es Salaam crash-landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba.The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members.Majaliwa Jackson said he panicked when he saw the aircraft approaching from the wrong direction and rushed...
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection...
Man jailed for killing father-to-be found on fire on London common

A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was dumped and set on fire on a London common.Jean Loeike Guei’s remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in south London early on September 17 2020.The Old Bailey was told the 23-year-old was dumped there and, as a “final humiliation”, stripped so his underpants were pulled down around his thighs.Post-mortem tests failed to determine a cause of death but did identify blunt force trauma to the face and head.There was no attempt whatsoever to get any help...
M25 brought to a standstill as Just Stop Oil activists scale gantry

Motorists on the M25 in Surrey were brought to a stop as Just Stop Oil activists scaled a gantry above the motorway.A police van and motorcycle were present at the scene while dozens of cars were forced to stop metres from the gantry that the protesters were occupying.Activists targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.Surrey Police said it was dealing with activists on motorway gantries at various junctions, with several arrests already made. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Man shot dead by police was killed lawfully, inquest finds

Police acted lawfully in shooting dead Yassar Yaqub on a motorway slip road in West Yorkshire in January 2017, an inquest found.The jury at Leeds Crown Court said the officer who fired the fatal shots, identified only as V39, “honestly believed” his life was in danger and used “reasonable force”.Relatives of Yaqub, a 28-year-old father of two, told ITV they did not accept the verdict.West Yorkshire Police chief constable John Robins paid condolences to Mr Yaqub’s family for their relative’s death, adding that he believed the inquest had explained the circumstances of the shooting,“I hope that people will now see...
Commuters struggle to get to work despite rail strikes being called off

Many commuters struggled to get to work on Monday as urban roads were jammed and train services were disrupted despite planned rail strikes being called off.Most train operators are running reduced timetables as the unions’ decision not go ahead with their walkouts was only announced on Friday.They include Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Great Wester Railway, Northern, London North Eastern Railway and Southern.Network Rail’s signallers have returned to work, meaning all lines are open.But a lack of driver availability is limiting passenger services as most train companies have to give a notice period for shifts of seven days, with short...
Wrexham: Girl, 11, in tears after bus driver wouldn't let her on

An 11-year-old girl on her way to school was left sobbing at a bus stop after the driver would not let her on board. Lois was not allowed on the Arriva bus in Wrexham because she was unable to download a QR code on her phone. Her father Matthew said...
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths

The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
Train disruption continues despite cancelled strikes

Most rail services continue to be disrupted on Monday despite a series of planned strikes being called off. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5,7 and 9 November - were cancelled but passengers are still being urged to check whether their trains are running. The...
