The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Wilyer Abreu
The Crawfish Boxes Houston Astros full-system review is already in full swing. Although he’s already gone from the system, Wilyer Abreu is the 110th player we’ve talked about so far in the series. A six-foot, 217 lb. left-handed outfielder, Abreu was born in Maracaibo, VZ on June 24, 1999. He signed with the Astros soon after his 18th birthday for a contract that included a $300,000 signing bonus.
The Crawfish Boxes
So, Where Do the Astros Go Next?
For the second time in franchise history, the Astros enter an offseason as the champions of Major League Baseball. It is an enviable position as the cold doldrums of winter slowly approach. At least for Houston fans, the illuminating glow from this hunk of metal keeps us feeling warm for the foreseeable future. Not a bad way to end a long — and rather stressful — 2022 campaign.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Crawfish Boxes
The Crawfish Boxes
David Ross on recruiting free agents: Players want to feel important
Two-time World Series champion and current Chicago Cubs manager David Ross joined the new Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” and talked about why recruiting free agents and being honest is so important.
The Crawfish Boxes
Game 6 World Series Thread. November 5, 2022, 7:03 CT, Phillies @ Astros
The Astros come into this game poised to win the World Series for the second time in five years, the only repeat winner during that time, thus establishing themselves as a bonafide dynasty. A win would also remove the albatross around the neck of manager Dusty Baker, who has taken numerous teams to the World Series but has never won a ring.
The Crawfish Boxes
THE HOUSTON ASTROS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!
Every single game was worth it to witness this beautiful night in Houston. In front of their people, almost 43 thousand souls at Minute Maid Park, the Astros reached glory: They just won it all! They’re World Series champions! They’re the best team of the 2022 MLB season and went all the way to their second World Series title in history! The Houston Astros did it again to dominate the baseball world!
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Michael Brantley
Throughout the offseason, we’re reviewing each of the 316 players to have played for the Astros at any level in 2022. Michael Brantley is a six-foot-two, 209 lb. left fielder from Bellevue, WA. Born on May 15, 1987, the left-handed hitter and thrower was a seventh-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, 205th off the board. Of the 15 eventual major leaguers taken at that point in the draft, Brantley (34.1 WAR) is the most prolific. Jason Schmidt (29.5 WAR) is second.
