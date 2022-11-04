Throughout the offseason, we’re reviewing each of the 316 players to have played for the Astros at any level in 2022. Michael Brantley is a six-foot-two, 209 lb. left fielder from Bellevue, WA. Born on May 15, 1987, the left-handed hitter and thrower was a seventh-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, 205th off the board. Of the 15 eventual major leaguers taken at that point in the draft, Brantley (34.1 WAR) is the most prolific. Jason Schmidt (29.5 WAR) is second.

