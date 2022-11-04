Can Kia’s performance EV6 cut the GT mustard and get to the south of France, or will the TGV save a marriage... Everything’s better in France. At least that’s what Mrs Burnett always says. But then she is French so she’s definitely biased. A holiday in La République is guaranteed then, but not how we get there. The plane is out – because Laura’s all into the environment and that – so it comes down to train versus car. She says the train is better, which I haven’t been able to work out. Maybe I’m biased. These things can get heated in the Burnett household.

12 HOURS AGO