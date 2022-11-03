BALTIMORE -- Sheriff's deputies are ringing a "public warning" alarm after finding three covert devices designed to skim the information off of bank cards in Harford County, according to authorities.Deputies found the skimming devices at two different sale terminals and one was installed at a bank ATM, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The skimming devices are designed to look like part of a card reader, according to authorities.That's how they are able to steal a person's card information and PIN code and use them to make fraudulent purchases, deputies said.A person can identify a skimming device by noting if it feels wiggly or detachable, if the backlight for the keys aren't visible or if they are faint, and if the keys have an unusual thickness to them, according to authorities.Other giveaway details include keys that feel sticky or spongy when they are pressed. Perhaps there will be a wider space below the keys or maybe the machine will have wider borders overall, deputies said.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO