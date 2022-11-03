Read full article on original website
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
Calvert County Sheriff Drops Razors To Raise Money For Girl Critically Injured In Maryland
With the calendar turning from October to November, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be ditching their razors for a good cause. Each year, the sheriff's office participates in “No Shave November,” when Sheriff Mike Evans waives the agency's standard facial hair grooming policies to support a good cause.
Maryland State Police Make Massive Drug Bust 'Dismantling Eastern Shore Trafficking Operation'
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Maryland man who is allegedly part of a "significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore,” state police announced. Caroline County resident Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, was arrested and is being held without bond following...
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for Harrington man wanted on felony burglary charges
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Harrington man wanted on felony burglary charges. We’re told 36-year-old Phillip Vilone is approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Vilone’s whereabouts is...
WGMD Radio
Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing
A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
NBC Washington
5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff
Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Harford County deputies discover three skimming devices, warns public of signs
The Harford County Sheriff's office recently discovered three skimming devices at multiple locations.
Harford County deputies find skimming devices that steal bank card information, warn public
BALTIMORE -- Sheriff's deputies are ringing a "public warning" alarm after finding three covert devices designed to skim the information off of bank cards in Harford County, according to authorities.Deputies found the skimming devices at two different sale terminals and one was installed at a bank ATM, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The skimming devices are designed to look like part of a card reader, according to authorities.That's how they are able to steal a person's card information and PIN code and use them to make fraudulent purchases, deputies said.A person can identify a skimming device by noting if it feels wiggly or detachable, if the backlight for the keys aren't visible or if they are faint, and if the keys have an unusual thickness to them, according to authorities.Other giveaway details include keys that feel sticky or spongy when they are pressed. Perhaps there will be a wider space below the keys or maybe the machine will have wider borders overall, deputies said.
WBOC
Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating
FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
'She said they heard screams and were told to run' | Maryland teacher leads students through the woods after officers receive false stabbing call
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An elementary school in Frederick County, Maryland is no longer under a 'lockdown' status following a report of alleged multiple stabbings happening at the school. Officers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to Green Valley Elementary School just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
WGMD Radio
North Carolina Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Salisbury
A traffic stop just before midnight Tuesday night led to the arrest of a North Carolina man. Maryland State Police stopped a Mercedes on South Salisbury Boulevard and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car – as spotted marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle turned up 5 pounds of pot in a trash bag. A search of the driver, Marquay Jackson, turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of cash. During the investigation police determined the handgun was stolen out of North Carolina. Jackson is charged with drug and weapons offenses.
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
Nottingham MD
Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95
BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
Fatal crash kills two in Felton Friday night
FELTON, DE – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Felton Friday night on Route 13. According to police, at around 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of S. Dupont Highway south of Reeves Crossing Road collided with a 2009 Toyota Scion traveling south in a head-on collision. The impact sent both vehicles spinning. A 25-year-old female driving the Chevy Malibu was pronounced dead along with the 17-year-old driver of the Scion. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Their identities were not released at this time. Route 13 southbound was closed The post Fatal crash kills two in Felton Friday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
