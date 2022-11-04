Read full article on original website
How Logan Paul Suffered His Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul had a chip on his shoulder after making his way to WWE last year. He started gaining fanfare thanks to his match with The Miz at SummerSlam, but he still had many doubters. He suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it was for his best spot.
Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
Braun Strowman Gives Credit To Omos For Bringing It At WWE Crown Jewel
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year confused many, as he was seen as a big star back then. The Monster Among Monsters finally made his WWE return, and he got right back to business. He also won his match against Omos and finally shared his thoughts on it.
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
Logan Paul Still Waiting On Official Confirmation Regarding Extent Of WWE Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul had a terrific outing at WWE Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being on the losing side, Logan Paul was praised for his efforts in the match. The 25-minute bout turned out to be the best match of the night.
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
Huge Title Match Announced For NXT Next Week
Bron Breakker has been a fighting champion who hasn’t been afraid to take on any challenger for his NXT title. His most recent title defense came at NXT Halloween Havoc when he defeated JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. However, he already found himself another challenger for his title. During...
Solo Sikoa Says The Rock Is Not Head Of The Table
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has already cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in the world of professional wrestling. His accolades speak for themselves and his legacy can never be repeated. However, Solo Sikoa doesn’t think much of The Rock for some reason. Solo Sikoa and...
Bandido Officially Signs Contract With AEW
Bandido is a former ROH Champion, ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and PWG Champion. In late September, Bandido received an offer to join AEW. Bandido appears to have finally picked who to put his wrestling future in the hands of, as he recently signed a contract with AEW. According to...
Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
Nick Jackson Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out
The Young Bucks have kept a low profile since AEW All out, where they along with Kenny Omega were involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel. This altercation resulted in all parties being stripped of their respective titles and suspended. Since then, The Young Bucks haven’t...
WWE Monday Night RAW On Track For Another Sell-Out Show
Monday Night RAW will be held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA tomorrow night. This show will feature the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel that took place this past weekend. The ticket sales number for the show have now been revealed. WrestleTix noted that 4,580 tickets have been...
AEW Rampage Viewership Increases To 455k Viewers
AEW continues plugging away with their weekly Rampage program. They presented another live show this week on TNT, but their Friday night timeslot got in the way once again. Wrestlenomics reports that 455,000 fans tuned in to watch the November 4th episode of AEW Rampage. The show also drew a .14 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WWE Has Not Contacted Chelsea Green About Return To The Company
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Chelsea Green is said to be a third name on the list, but the company has not reached out to her just yet.
WWE Retiring 24/7 Title After Trashing It On Raw
Dana Brooke defended the WWE 24/7 Title on television for the first time in many weeks. Her opponent was Nikki Cross, and they wrestled a serious match instead of a comedy outing like the title is accustomed to. Nikki won and immediately discarded the title during Raw. That seems to close the book on this title.
Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT
Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Survivor Series WarGames
Survivor Series has a little twist to it this time around. While every year, we get to witness the traditional, 5v5 survivor series match, Triple H decided to shake things up a bit this year by announcing that the 5v5 survivor series match will be a WarGames match instead. It now looks like WWE may have given us a spoiler into one of the participating teams.
