Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ringsidenews.com
Bandido Officially Signs Contract With AEW
Bandido is a former ROH Champion, ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and PWG Champion. In late September, Bandido received an offer to join AEW. Bandido appears to have finally picked who to put his wrestling future in the hands of, as he recently signed a contract with AEW. According to...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Title Match Announced For NXT Next Week
Bron Breakker has been a fighting champion who hasn’t been afraid to take on any challenger for his NXT title. His most recent title defense came at NXT Halloween Havoc when he defeated JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. However, he already found himself another challenger for his title. During...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
Comments / 0