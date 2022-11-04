Read full article on original website
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores
Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Grocery Chain Dropping Thanksgiving Staples to Pre-Pandemic Prices
There is no doubt that we are all feeling the squeeze as we tighten our budgets to adjust for the continued rise in the cost of goods and services. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, one grocery chain is trying to help lighten the strain that we are all feeling. Stifling...
Walmart rolling Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner staples back to 2021 prices
Another store is going to help take some of the sting out of your holiday grocery bill. Walmart has announced it will be rolling back prices on the products you will need to cook this holiday. Walmart said that this year is a challenge because of rising costs and supply...
Thanksgiving price rewind - Aldi knocks some prices back to 2019 for your turkey day feast
Aldi said it is matching 2019 prices for on food for this year’s Thanksgiving feast. The “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” started on Nov. 2 with discounts of up to 30% on appetizers, side dishes, dessert and beverages. “Think favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, award-winning wines, mini...
WTVR-TV
Walmart, Aldi rolling back the clock on holiday meal prices amid inflation
Walmart and Aldi are marking down prices on popular holiday foods as families deal with inflation. Walmart announced Thursday that staples like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing would be marked down to last year's prices. The promotion runs through Dec. 26. "Our approach this holiday helps make sure customers don’t...
KPLC TV
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
These 14 Grocery Stores Are the Worst for Price Competitiveness
Thanks to inflation, buying groceries is now significantly more expensive than ever before. And although consumers won't be able to entirely avoid inflated prices, it can pay off to do your grocery...
CNET
How Much Cheaper Is Costco Than a Typical Grocery Store? We Do the Math
We've previously brought you grocery-saving math in the forms of name brand versus store brand products, buying via online delivery versus buying in-store, and Trader Joe's versus conventional retailers. Now, we take on stockpiling (responsibly, of course) to see how much you can save by buying in bulk. Most of...
Delish
Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer Is A Dupe To Ninja's Best-Selling Version
Today's a good day for air fryer fanatics (in other words, us here on the Delish team) because we've just discovered that one of our favourite budget retailers, Aldi, is about to launch *the* deal of the year. Enter, Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer – a dupe to Ninja's best-selling, highly sought-after Dual Zone Air Fryer.
Full list of stores including Kroger, Walmart making major change at checkout – and it means you can skip lines
MANY retailers are adopting a major change at their checkout lines to help consumers get out of the store quicker. To meet concerns over the pandemic as well as to keep hiring requirements low amid a labor shortage, top retailers like Walmart and Lowes have opted for more self-checkout options in stores.
Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Costco?
If you're hosting Thanksgiving -- or are in charge of the turkey at a potluck -- you may already be thinking about where to source your turkey from this year. While you can pick up a bird at a...
CNET
Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?
With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
Aldi Is Selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish, and It’s Under $15
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day
Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Walmart confirms ‘last year’s price’ Thanksgiving plan as it ‘removes inflation’ from your basket – full list of items
WALMART has announced the retailer will be offering Thanksgiving meals at last year’s prices amid ongoing inflation. The bargain chain said today it will be offering a select group of "traditional Thanksgiving items" priced without the impact of this year’s inflation. All in all, that means this year’s...
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi launching Ninja air fryer dupe that's £140 cheaper this weekend
A brand new Aldi special buy has bargain-hunters very excited this weekend as the supermarket giant launches a dupe of the incredibly popular Ninja Dual Air Fryer. The fryer has been difficult to find of late in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis and when a £90-off deal went live it crashed the website!
The 10 discontinued fast-food chicken items you won’t see again – from McDonald’s to Starbucks
WINNER winner no more chicken dinner. Some fast-food chains have decided to discontinue menu items featuring fried chicken. After months of playing chicken with each other, major chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell have all taken off some not-so-popular items. But it wasn't long ago that places like Popeyes...
