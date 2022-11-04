Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of murder at bus stop in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 47-year-old convicted felon was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday after confessing to a murder, police said. Detectives accused Charles Rodgers of fatally shooting Ronnie Robinson, 51, of Homestead, on Nov. 3, in Florida City, and arrested him on Sunday morning.
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
Click10.com
3 arrested in motel room with weapon, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine
PLANTATION, Fla. – Police officers arrested three people, including a convicted “violent felon of special concern,” on drugs and weapons charges on Sunday in Broward County. A guest at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge decided to call the police after allegedly hearing a man threatening to,...
Man Stabbed To Death At Gas Station During Fight
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect behind a fatal stabbing near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of killing 2 to be released from prison early
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The man convicted of killing two Broward County women in 1986 will be released in less than 90 days from a Florida prison. Gary Troutman was convicted of the murder of Cassandra Scott. The 17-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death. Weeks later,...
cw34.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
Click10.com
Group of police officers respond to scene in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in northwest Miami-Dade after reports of a shooting. It was happened Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 76th Street near 17th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers could be seen investigating in the area, which was marked off by crime...
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise
MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
Click10.com
40 years later, family of Wilton Manors murder victim still hoping for justice
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Sunday marks 40 years since Anna Marie Mullin was murdered in Wilton Manors. Her family traveled back to Florida to remember her and sit down with police for a case update. Police do say there have been recent tips called into Crime Stoppers. In 1982,...
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
WSVN-TV
Click10.com
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
fox5ny.com
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
WSVN-TV
One dead following crash on Turnpike; second victim airlifted in severe condition
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.
