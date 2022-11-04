ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Convicted felon accused of murder at bus stop in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 47-year-old convicted felon was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday after confessing to a murder, police said. Detectives accused Charles Rodgers of fatally shooting Ronnie Robinson, 51, of Homestead, on Nov. 3, in Florida City, and arrested him on Sunday morning.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
Oxygen

Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise

MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation

PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known. 
PLANTATION, FL
fox5ny.com

Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera

Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

One dead following crash on Turnpike; second victim airlifted in severe condition

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.
MIAMI, FL

