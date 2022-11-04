Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow In Weekend Forecast For Western New York
It was nice having a mini-summer in Western New York last weekend, but those warm temperatures we had could come back to bite us this weekend. The temperature of Lake Erie remains in the 50s and with a cold front moving across the area this weekend, the combination of warm lake water and cold air could bring plenty of lake effect snow to Western New York.
Lake Snow For Games In New York State This Weekend?
It has to happen sooner or later and it looks like it is about this weekend. This fall may go down as one of the best for weather across New York State. This past weekend, we even got near a record high temperature! But that is all getting ready to change.
Monster Buck In A New York State Backyard [WATCH]
A rare treat fir those who love the moon this month. It is a phenomenon that we won't see again for a few years here in the northeast. The full beaver-blood moon and lunar eclipse is taking place. Even if you missed it, there are some things happening in nature that can only be explained because of the moon.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
The Most Unique Full Moon In New York History?
The big day is here! Even though early voting has been going on for a few days, most are getting ready to vote for their favorite candidate. Millions will get out the vote on November 8th and many are saying it is one of the biggest decisions in decades. Most...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Millions Get Ready For Record Breaking Day In New York
Today could be a day that someone in New York dreams come true. Over the weekend, many New Yorkers dreamt about what they would do if they won the $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball Jackpot. Mansions, fast cars, personal chefs, and more were all on the minds of New Yorkers before the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State
Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
Western New York Can Wait To Hear These Christmas Songs
As we get ready for possible a record-breaking heatwave this weekend across Western New York, some people will use the nice weather to get ready for the holiday season. Now that Halloween has come and gone some people like to skip right over Thanksgiving and get into the Christmas mood. For me, the day after Thanksgiving is perfect to start spreading the holiday cheer, but if you are inclined to listen to some Christmas music there are some songs you should not play in Western New York.
7 Places To Rent A Wedding/Party Tent In Western New York
When you decided to have a backyard wedding or party, you need a tent. Somewhere to get out of the elements. Here are a couple of great places to go for them. Choosing to have an outdoor/backyard wedding or party requires a ton of planning. There are a lot of things to consider. Things like parking, bathrooms, food, and drinks are all super important but whatever you do, don't skip a tent.
Millions Of New Yorkers Wake Up Disappointed This Morning
Dreams of mansions, fast cars, and living in the lap of luxury were dashed last night for millions of New Yorkers. Like many people, residents of New York had already planned what they would do if they won Saturday's $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball lottery. Those plans will have to wait...
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
[WATCH] SNL Skit Pokes Fun At New York Jets And Buffalo Bills
It’s one of those things that did not age well. Saturday Night Live did a skit before the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, and at first, it was funny. Because let’s be honest, we thought we were going to win. After the loss,...
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day
New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
New York Jets Are Throwing Shade At Buffalo’s New Stadium
17-20. “Make sure y’all get everything right in that new stadium,” the tweet said. OK, so we see what you did there. Clever. However, the stadium shows the score on our home turf….which you have not played on yet this year. So come find us after...
New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns
New York State is definitely divided when it comes to gun laws. Some residents want super relaxed gun permit laws, while others want the state to get rid of guns completely. I'm sure the debate won't end anytime soon. But, one thing isn't debatable, New York is at the top of the list when it comes to trafficked guns used in crimes.
