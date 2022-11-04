JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state health commissioner under Sheffield and among those who spent time with him before his death, said Sheffield regularly talked about ways to move Alaska forward. He “had all kinds of ideas, even in the last few months as he was really declining, on economic development in Alaska,” Pugh said. Sheffield, who was governor from 1982 to 1986, was accused of steering a lease for state office space to a political ally and lying about it. He was not indicted by a grand jury but the panel recommended the Legislature consider impeachment. The state Senate decided there was not enough evidence to impeach.

