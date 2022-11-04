Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Defeated By #6 Seawolves in Straight Sets
ANCHORAGE, Alaska. - The Central Washington University volleyball team traveled to Anchorage to take on #6 Alaska Anchorage Saturday night. In front of a record-breaking crowd, the Wildcats fell short to the Seawolves. 3,888 people turned out to watch the contest, and 3,888 people were not disappointed in this back-and-forth action-packed contest. UAA took it in three sets (25-20, 28-26, 25-22).
goseawolves.com
NCAA-record crowd sees #6 UAA top Central in 3
ANCHORAGE – Seniors stars Ellen Floyd and Eve Stephens delivered huge efforts to help propel 6th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Central Washington in front of largest regular-season crowd in NCAA Div. II volleyball history – 3,888 – Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center.
goseawolves.com
Seawolves blitz Golden Eagles for 86-58 opening win
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Senior forward Vishe' Rabb scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in her debut for the Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team Sunday, leading the Seawolves to an 86-58 victory over La Sierra at Alumni Pavilion. The Seawolves also got 13 points from senior guard Rachel Ingram...
alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
goseawolves.com
Hamelin extends point streak
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – Derek Hamelin of the University of Alaska Anchorage extended his point streak to six games in a 3-1 loss at Air Force Saturday. Matt Allen scored with a low-angle shot to open the scoring at 7:04 of the first period. Derek Hamelin recorded his seventh assist in six games on the play. Brett Bamber also earned an assist.
radiokenai.com
ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments
The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
KYUK
Aviation program that trains rural pilots finds a home in Anchorage
A program that aims to train rural pilots to serve Alaska’s bush communities opened a new facility in Anchorage in October. The new hangar is now the central spot for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation. CKT Aviation owner and Certified Flight Instructor Jamie Klaes told a...
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues -- from a busy strip mall to a converted garage -- with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found stillness...
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
Anchorage schools join others around nation that will close on Election Day to make voting easier, more secure
The Anchorage School District will close schools on Nov. 8, Election Day, at the request of the Alaska Division of Elections. The officially stated reason is that it will make voting easier and reduce pressure on the parking lots and school campuses at the 54 school voting locations in Alaska’s largest city.
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary enrollment to be at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list of potential school closures. “I was shocked,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District explains decision to call a snow day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said bad roads were a big part of the reason classes — as well as most afterschool activities —were cancelled Thursday. Communications Director M.J. Thim said there was particular concern about roads in the Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River and Chugiak...
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state health commissioner under Sheffield and among those who spent time with him before his death, said Sheffield regularly talked about ways to move Alaska forward. He “had all kinds of ideas, even in the last few months as he was really declining, on economic development in Alaska,” Pugh said. Sheffield, who was governor from 1982 to 1986, was accused of steering a lease for state office space to a political ally and lying about it. He was not indicted by a grand jury but the panel recommended the Legislature consider impeachment. The state Senate decided there was not enough evidence to impeach.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
alaskasnewssource.com
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure. At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
Mayor Dan Sullivan endorses Nick Begich for Congress
Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan on Friday endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. He joins over 75 other conservative elected and former-elected leaders around the state, including current Mayor Dave Bronson, and a host of other conservatives that include Mayor Rodney Dial of Ketchikan to all three mayors of the Fairbanks-North Pole communities. The election ends Nov. 8.
kinyradio.com
JBER F-22s project air dominance in two theaters
An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing launches from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As of Thursday, F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 3d Wing are supporting missions in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
Comments / 0