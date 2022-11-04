ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogemaw County, MI

Village celebrates 150 years

ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotary assisted at Roscommon’s 150-year celebration held Oct. 8. Club members shown include (l-r) Tom O’Brien, Jackie Bertsch, Jim Fisher, Club President Nate Wight, and Rick Bertsch. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Grassroots effort restores another tributary of Higgins Lake

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – A tributary to Higgins Lake is flowing free now that a partially collapsed culvert at Little Creek has been replaced. The old culvert was removed in September and replaced with one that is appropriately sized for the stream, allowing Little Creek to flow naturally through the crossing year-round and enabling fish to reach upstream habitat.
HIGGINS LAKE, MI
Duane Loomis, 90, of West Twin Lake

Duane Edward Loomis, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in West Twin Lake with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Duane was born on June 23, 1932, on the Farrand Farm in Iosco County, MI to Darwin St. Clair and Lillian Marie (Farrand) Loomis.
WEST BRANCH, MI
Virginia Linsenman, 93, of West Branch

Virginia M. Linsenman, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home in West Branch, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1929, in Flint, MI to William and Margaret (Leachmann) Meuhlen. Virginia was united in marriage to Robert Linsenman on May...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Marion Post, 96, of Houghton Lake Heights

Marion Doris Post, age 96, passed away on November 4, 2022, after a six-week battle with cancer at the Medi lodge of Sterling. She was born on October 30, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the only daughter of Frank and Marie (Psuty) Petroski. Marion graduated from the old girls Catholic Central in Detroit, Michigan. She worked for the Navy Department during the war for 14 months. Marion worked for the Houghton Lake Heights Post Office from 1964 until her retirement in 1984. Marion and her parents moved to Houghton Lake Heights in 1945 after buying the former Northern Bar also in the Heights. While helping out in the bar Marion met one of the employees and took a liking to and his name was Russell (Bud) Post Jr. A year later they were married on September 28, 1946, in Midland, Michigan. Together they had two children, Russell Post III of the Heights and Pamela Feighner of St. Johns.
HOUGHTON LAKE HEIGHTS, MI
Nick Petrik, 80, of West Branch

Nickolas Petrik, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to Paul and Teresia (Habenchus) Petrik. Nick lived in West Branch since 1993 formerly of Detroit, MI. Nick...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Bill Wilkins, 67, of West Branch

William “Bill” Howard Wilkins, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 67 at his home in West Branch, MI. He was born on October 17, 1955 in Saginaw, MI to Howard and Donna (Brown) Wilkins. Bill was the first of four sons born to...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Linda Greenway, 63, of Grayling

Linda Ann Greenway (Gonsler), 63, of Grayling, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center. Linda was born at McLaren Hospital in Flint, MI on October 21, 1959, the third of three children to Joseph William and Frances Constance (Glowacki) Gonsler. She was a graduate of Carman High School Class of 1977. It was at Carman where Linda met the love of her life, David Greenway. She attended Michigan State University and later graduated from Ferris State University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. Linda was named to the Dean’s List at Ferris and was recognized on the Who’s Who List.
GRAYLING, MI
Betty Thomas, 96, of Roscommon

Betty Jean Thomas, age 96, of Roscommon, died peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at The Brook of Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Betty was born May 31, 1926, the daughter of John Foster and Edith (Polkinghorne) Uren. Betty will always be remembered for her charity...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Animal shelter hosts event

WEST BRANCH – The Ogemaw County Animal Shelter held a Halloween Trunk or Treat with games Oct. 16. Setting up are (l-r) Crystal Ostrolencki, Autumn Matzke and Alaina Keenan. They had a great turnout for the event. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Duane Klamer, 88, of Gladwin

Albert “Duane” Klamer, 88, of Gladwin, Michigan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Pines Nursing Center in Gladwin after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on June 23, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to parents Albert and Verna (Jungman) Klamer.
GLADWIN, MI
Shirley James, 80, of Gladwin

Shirley K. James, age 80, passed away on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 14, 1942, in Lansing, Michigan to the late William and Helen (Washburn) Blinn. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service may take place at a...
GLADWIN, MI
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio

Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and /...
MIO, MI
Douglas Conrad II, 53, of Roscommon

Douglas John Conrad II, 53 of Roscommon, died November 3, 2022. Douglas is survived by his father, Douglas; sister, Lynda Conrad and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held. Arrangements by Wagner & Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon, MI.
ROSCOMMON, MI
Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Michael Machleit, Jr., 47, of Roscmon

Michael W. Machleit Jr, age 47, of Roscommon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Michael was born 10/14/1975 in Detroit, MI, the son of Michael Sr. and Denice Machleit. Michael enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to fish, golf and hunt. And like his grandfather Marcus Owen Ray, he...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Phyllis Beal, 93, of Beaverton

Phyllis M. Beall, 93, of Beaverton, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Phyllis was born to William and Emma Jehsnen on July 27th, 1929. On November 26th, 1951 she married Donald M. Beall, Sr. of Beaverton, Michigan and were married 49 years and raised two children together, Linda and Don Jr.
BEAVERTON, MI
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.

