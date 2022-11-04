Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Village celebrates 150 years
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotary assisted at Roscommon's 150-year celebration held Oct. 8. Club members shown include (l-r) Tom O'Brien, Jackie Bertsch, Jim Fisher, Club President Nate Wight, and Rick Bertsch.
Up North Voice
Grassroots effort restores another tributary of Higgins Lake
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – A tributary to Higgins Lake is flowing free now that a partially collapsed culvert at Little Creek has been replaced. The old culvert was removed in September and replaced with one that is appropriately sized for the stream, allowing Little Creek to flow naturally through the crossing year-round and enabling fish to reach upstream habitat.
Up North Voice
Duane Loomis, 90, of West Twin Lake
Duane Edward Loomis, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in West Twin Lake with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Duane was born on June 23, 1932, on the Farrand Farm in Iosco County, MI to Darwin St. Clair and Lillian Marie (Farrand) Loomis.
Up North Voice
Virginia Linsenman, 93, of West Branch
Virginia M. Linsenman, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home in West Branch, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1929, in Flint, MI to William and Margaret (Leachmann) Meuhlen. Virginia was united in marriage to Robert Linsenman on May...
Up North Voice
Marion Post, 96, of Houghton Lake Heights
Marion Doris Post, age 96, passed away on November 4, 2022, after a six-week battle with cancer at the Medi lodge of Sterling. She was born on October 30, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the only daughter of Frank and Marie (Psuty) Petroski. Marion graduated from the old girls Catholic Central in Detroit, Michigan. She worked for the Navy Department during the war for 14 months. Marion worked for the Houghton Lake Heights Post Office from 1964 until her retirement in 1984. Marion and her parents moved to Houghton Lake Heights in 1945 after buying the former Northern Bar also in the Heights. While helping out in the bar Marion met one of the employees and took a liking to and his name was Russell (Bud) Post Jr. A year later they were married on September 28, 1946, in Midland, Michigan. Together they had two children, Russell Post III of the Heights and Pamela Feighner of St. Johns.
Up North Voice
Nick Petrik, 80, of West Branch
Nickolas Petrik, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to Paul and Teresia (Habenchus) Petrik. Nick lived in West Branch since 1993 formerly of Detroit, MI. Nick...
Up North Voice
Bill Wilkins, 67, of West Branch
William "Bill" Howard Wilkins, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 67 at his home in West Branch, MI. He was born on October 17, 1955 in Saginaw, MI to Howard and Donna (Brown) Wilkins. Bill was the first of four sons born to...
Up North Voice
Linda Greenway, 63, of Grayling
Linda Ann Greenway (Gonsler), 63, of Grayling, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center. Linda was born at McLaren Hospital in Flint, MI on October 21, 1959, the third of three children to Joseph William and Frances Constance (Glowacki) Gonsler. She was a graduate of Carman High School Class of 1977. It was at Carman where Linda met the love of her life, David Greenway. She attended Michigan State University and later graduated from Ferris State University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. Linda was named to the Dean's List at Ferris and was recognized on the Who's Who List.
Up North Voice
Betty Thomas, 96, of Roscommon
Betty Jean Thomas, age 96, of Roscommon, died peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at The Brook of Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Betty was born May 31, 1926, the daughter of John Foster and Edith (Polkinghorne) Uren. Betty will always be remembered for her charity...
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. "Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
Up North Voice
Animal shelter hosts event
WEST BRANCH – The Ogemaw County Animal Shelter held a Halloween Trunk or Treat with games Oct. 16. Setting up are (l-r) Crystal Ostrolencki, Autumn Matzke and Alaina Keenan. They had a great turnout for the event.
Up North Voice
Duane Klamer, 88, of Gladwin
Albert "Duane" Klamer, 88, of Gladwin, Michigan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Pines Nursing Center in Gladwin after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on June 23, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to parents Albert and Verna (Jungman) Klamer.
Up North Voice
Shirley James, 80, of Gladwin
Shirley K. James, age 80, passed away on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 14, 1942, in Lansing, Michigan to the late William and Helen (Washburn) Blinn. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service may take place at a...
Up North Voice
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio.
Up North Voice
Douglas Conrad II, 53, of Roscommon
Douglas John Conrad II, 53 of Roscommon, died November 3, 2022. Douglas is survived by his father, Douglas; sister, Lynda Conrad and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held. Arrangements by Wagner & Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon, MI.
WNEM
Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It's called "pandemic dog.". It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
Up North Voice
Michael Machleit, Jr., 47, of Roscmon
Michael W. Machleit Jr, age 47, of Roscommon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Michael was born 10/14/1975 in Detroit, MI, the son of Michael Sr. and Denice Machleit. Michael enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to fish, golf and hunt. And like his grandfather Marcus Owen Ray, he...
Up North Voice
Phyllis Beal, 93, of Beaverton
Phyllis M. Beall, 93, of Beaverton, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Phyllis was born to William and Emma Jehsnen on July 27th, 1929. On November 26th, 1951 she married Donald M. Beall, Sr. of Beaverton, Michigan and were married 49 years and raised two children together, Linda and Don Jr.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I'm not complaining. I'd love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
WNEM
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
