Hamburg, NY

buffalorising.com

Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant

I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 120+ Local Artisans & Small Businesses This Holiday Season at The Makers & Shakers Boozy Artisan Market

Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Vandalism reported at Main Street restaurant Crazy Good Eatz

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Black-owned business that just opened in September is already picking up the pieces after their Main Street restaurant was vandalized overnight. The owner of Crazy Good Eatz told 2 On Your Side that a man threw objects through the front windows. Neighbors heard the commotion and called Buffalo Police, who reportedly took the man into custody.
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece

Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wutv29.com

Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
