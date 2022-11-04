Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
Related
buffalorising.com
Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant
I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
Niagara Falls Tunnel Tours Open to the Public, Beneath Old Hydroelectric Power Plant
Seeing Niagara Falls is exciting enough in itself — but the falls just became an even more exciting place to visit, as a tour of a tunnel under Niagara Falls' old hydroelectric power plant is now part of the experience. Article continues below advertisement. Niagara Falls tunnel tours are...
Going green with those old orange pumpkins
Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns? Many people decided to bring those orange gourds to a special composting event.
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Chick-fil-A plans first Northtowns location, national chain's fifth in WNY
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Northtowns could get its first Chick-fil-A. The Town of Clarence is considering development plans for a store at 5017 Transit Road, where a team is hoping to put a new store at the site of a shuttered Applebee’s at Eastgate Plaza, a Benderson Development property.
Free admission weekend at Buffalo History Museum
It's the biggest history classroom in all of WNY, with kids getting to enjoy it in a special way. The Buffalo History Museum hosted back-to-back admission free days this weekend.
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 120+ Local Artisans & Small Businesses This Holiday Season at The Makers & Shakers Boozy Artisan Market
Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Vandalism reported at Main Street restaurant Crazy Good Eatz
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Black-owned business that just opened in September is already picking up the pieces after their Main Street restaurant was vandalized overnight. The owner of Crazy Good Eatz told 2 On Your Side that a man threw objects through the front windows. Neighbors heard the commotion and called Buffalo Police, who reportedly took the man into custody.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience the Wonder of the Icy Arctic in Niagara Falls’s Brand New Immersive Attraction, Arctic – A Man Under the Ice
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Calling all families, nature enthusiasts, and explorers of all ages: You’ve got to check out this new interactive exhibit in Niagara Falls!. Introducing Arctic: A Man Under the Ice....
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
A project that's made in the shade in Buffalo
It's a beautification project taking root in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood. The Tool Library hosting a community tree planting on Saturday.
gardeningknowhow.com
Q.Should Pachysandra Be Cut Back To Ground Level During Fall Cleanup?
Should pachysandra be cut back to Ground level during fall cleanup time here in Buffalo, New York area? Thank you, RL Buffalo, NY.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
wutv29.com
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0