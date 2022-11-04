ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

One of the biggest races in Georgia this midterms is its race for governor. This year the state has a rematch of its 2018 race, with Republican Brian Kemp facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. If elected, Abrams will become the nation’s first-ever governor that is Black and a woman. She joined Ali Velshi to talk about her chances of winning the election this time around, and what her organization, Fair Fight, is doing to combat efforts of voter suppression in Georgia.Nov. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

Donald Trump and his coalition of election deniers have spent the last two years relentlessly lying about the results of the 2020 election. “It’s a strategy to discourage people from believing in the power of their voice to hold powerful people accountable,” says Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. As the top election official in her state, she says she’s seen “a steady stream of efforts to misinform and discourage the public from participating,” but wants to assure people that they can trust the results. “The process itself will hold,” she tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 5, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

Wisconsin is one of the states that could decide the future fate of American democracy on Election Day. In the race for Senate, the Trump loyalist and Big-Lie pushing incumbent Ron Johnson is currently in a tight race with Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Johnson will not even commit to accepting the results of the election. Ali Velshi speaks to Barnes and learns why he thinks Ron Johnson’s Big Lie behavior “just goes to show you just how low he'll go.”Nov. 5, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

One-on-one with Gov. Hochul

The New York governor’s race is closer than expected, as Republicans lean on crime fears in the final days of campaigning. Governor Kathy Hochul sits down with Stephanie Ruhle to talk about it.Nov. 5, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE

