ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'﻿It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy