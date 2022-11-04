Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Youngster Is Determined To Leave Club After World Cup
A Manchester United youngster is said to be determined to leave Old Trafford after the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
'It will probably mainly be American investors looking at Liverpool'
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire on BBC Radio 5 Live. Fenway Sports Group have seen the amazing price Chelsea were sold for (£4.25bn) and also that they have got an additional rival in Newcastle United. Six into four in the Champions League doesn't go, while seven into four goes worse.
Comments / 0