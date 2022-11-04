Read full article on original website
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Nicklas Lidstrom reflects on Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup anniversaries
DETROIT — Nicklas Lidstrom spent the week celebrating the 1997 and 1998 Red Wings Stanley Cup anniversaries back at Little Caesars Arena. We know him as a Hall of Famer, but Nick was a younger player on those rosters, and he said he almost feels like he’s back in that role around the guys. Watch his interview with Brad Galli:
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
WXYZ
VIDEO: Ken Holland explains Steve Yzerman's path to becoming successful GM
DETROIT — Ken Holland wasn’t surprised Steve Yzerman became a general manager. The former Red Wings general manager said Yzerman negotiated contracts alone as a player to gain experience. During his return to Detroit for the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship anniversary parties, Holland shared insight on...
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Isaiah George returns, Quinn Finley scores and Tristan Lennox records a shutout. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. GEORGE RETURNS FROM...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
NHL
Canadiens place Rem Pitlick on waivers
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers on Monday. Pitlick, 25, has appeared in seven games with Montreal this season and was held without a point. He has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games as a member of the CH since being claimed off waivers from the Wild in January 2022.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'GET EVERYONE INVOLVED'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get ready to face the Isles tonight. "We know the areas we have to clean up as a team ... I think we gotta roll four lines, roll three pairs and get everyone involved in the game." ZADOROV ON BUILDING OFF SATURDAY:
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
2022-23 NHL Power Players class ready to grow game among young fans
Diverse group of 27 advisors will work with League to brainstorm marketing campaigns. NHL Power Players are back to help give the League an upper hand. NHL Power Players is an initiative that selects young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation and to grow the game among young fans and people.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
Coyotes Stun Caps, 3-2
Washington's losing streak stretched to four straight (0-2-2) on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, spoiling what should have been a joyous night in which Caps captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to move ahead of Gordie Howe (786) for the NHL record for most goals with a single franchise. But Arizona winger Nick Ritchie had other ideas, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal less than 10 minutes apart in the third period to hand the Caps a stunning 3-2 setback.
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues
BOSTON - The Bruins (10-2-0) will be back on home ice Monday night as they aim to bounce back from their second loss of the season with a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (3-6-0) at TD Garden. Boston's seven-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
U.S.-Canada Rivalry Coming to The Dollar Loan Center
With the Las Vegas Valley establishing itself as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, it's only fitting that what might be the greatest rivalry in sports makes its way to the area. On Thursday, December 15, the national women's hockey teams representing the United States and Canada will...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 144 (David Gustafsson)
Hear from the Jets forward on the start of the 2022-23 season!. Host Mitchell Clinton is joined by broadcasters Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a look at the first 11 games of the Winnipeg Jets season. Forward David Gustafsson stops by for a chat, and play-by-play voice of the Manitoba Moose, Daniel Fink, brings us up to speed on the Manitoba Moose.
