NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
NHL
Color of Hockey: Black women coaches make history in NCAA Division I
Assistants Soares of Union, Rodgers of Dartmouth first to oppose one another in top tier collegiate game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Olivia Soares and Nina Rodgers, who became the first Black women coaches to oppose each other in an NCAA Division I hockey game.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Isaiah George returns, Quinn Finley scores and Tristan Lennox records a shutout. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. GEORGE RETURNS FROM...
NHL
Sallinen's historic Olympic career led to Hockey Hall of Fame
After 10-year retirement, Finland forward became sport's oldest player to win medal. The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Monday. This year's class includes Herb Carnegie in the Builders category, as well as former players Roberto Luongo, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson and Riikka Sallinen. Here, NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers profiles Sallinen.
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
U.S.-Canada Rivalry Coming to The Dollar Loan Center
With the Las Vegas Valley establishing itself as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, it's only fitting that what might be the greatest rivalry in sports makes its way to the area. On Thursday, December 15, the national women's hockey teams representing the United States and Canada will...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road road trip at Capital One Arena with a 6:00 p.m. MT matchup against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates...
NHL
Jason Robertson named NHL's First Star of the Week
Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending November 6. Robertson pushed his goal streak to a career-high five games (dating to Oct. 27: 6-5-11) and helped the first-place Stars (8-3-1, 17 points) complete a perfect week. Robertson posted 1-2-3, including the go-ahead goal, in a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Nov. 1.
NHL
CBJ recall RW Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled right wing Emil Bemstrom from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bemstrom, 23, has registered 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points with 12 penalty minutes, six power play goals and...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 8 documents pre-season, team-building trip
EDMONTON, AB - Last season is old news. The playing field has been leveled. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, go behind the scenes as the Edmonton Oilers get set for a brand new NHL season with even higher expectations for themselves than last season's appearance in the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
The Backcheck: A big third period bounce back
"It's Saturday night. You better enjoy it." That was Brandon Hagel's advice for 24-year-old, rookie defenseman Nick Perbix, who recorded the game-winning goal on Saturday night when he found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career. The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their point streak...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Stars
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game home stand by celebrating the first annual Filipino Heritage Night, and by hosting the Dallas Stars. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, as well as the Three Storylines, and any line-up updates as they come available. --...
NHL
Laine disappointed with Blue Jackets' Global Series losses in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland -- Patrik Laine didn't want to reflect on the good that happened this week in his return to his hometown. The pain of another loss, another game the Columbus Blue Jackets let get away, was too raw to allow the forward much room for positivity. So, after a...
NHL
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Overtime Thriller vs. Flames
Islanders rally in the third for 4-3 OT win vs Calgary. These New York Islanders are starting to feel that feeling again. A thrilling comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche last week helped bring that resiliency back, and their latest third-period stunner against the Calgary Flames showed it wasn't a one-time thing.
NHL
Bruins 'dropped the ball' with Miller signing, team president says
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "dropped the ball" when they signed defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller, a decision that resulted in significant backlash toward the organization, team president Cam Neely said Monday. "We like to take pride in what we do in the community and how we hold ourselves accountable," Neely...
