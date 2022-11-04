ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

Ravens promote WR DeSean Jackson for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they elevated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad for Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. The news of Jackson being activated comes four days after it was revealed wide receiver Rashod Bateman would undergo season-ending foot surgery.
ESPN

Inside the Ravens-49ers 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl blackout

NEW ORLEANS -- There was fear about a terrorist attack, an anxious sprint down 280 feet of stairs and uncertainty about a mysterious guy in a dark uniform who questioned referees on the field about what's going to happen next. Super Bowl XLVII was supposed to be remembered for being...
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

