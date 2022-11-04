Read full article on original website
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Light Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 9 Ravens Game
Week 9 closes out with the Saints taking the national spotlight on ESPN Monday Night Football, hosting Lamar Jackson the Ravens.
Ravens promote WR DeSean Jackson for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens announced that they elevated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad for Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. The news of Jackson being activated comes four days after it was revealed wide receiver Rashod Bateman would undergo season-ending foot surgery.
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson expected to make season debut
The Baltimore Ravens activated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his
Goff responds to Aaron Rodgers' shot at Lions: "We'll be that team"
Not only did the Packers lose, they now have as many losses this season as ‘that team:’ six. And they’ve lost five in a row for the first time since 2008.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews Ruled Out vs. Saints due to Injury
The tight end injured his shoulder against Tampa Bay in Week 8.
Boomer says Giants should dock Xavier McKinney's pay: 'Whatever happened to personal responsibility?'
Boomer Esiason says the Giants should punish Xavier McKinney by dinging his paycheck for breaking his hand in an ATV accident during the bye week.
Ravens Report Card for Week 9 Win Over Saints
The Ravens improved to 6-3 with a dominant 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Here's their Report Card.
Inside the Ravens-49ers 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl blackout
NEW ORLEANS -- There was fear about a terrorist attack, an anxious sprint down 280 feet of stairs and uncertainty about a mysterious guy in a dark uniform who questioned referees on the field about what's going to happen next. Super Bowl XLVII was supposed to be remembered for being...
