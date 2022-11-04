Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More, Vermilion Catholic lone Acadiana area prep football teams to earn No. 1 seed in their divisions
The road to the dome for 208 high school football teams in the state was established, as the LHSAA released the playoff brackets on Sunday. Among those teams, 31 from the Acadiana area earned playoff berths across the four divisions — 19 in nonselect and 12 in select bracket.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs
All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
Young Man Seen With Pylon After LSU Game Did Not ‘Steal It’ [VIDEO]
No, this young man is not a thief. A viral video has surfaced of this young man picking up a pylon in the back of an endzone Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after LSU defeated Alabama. As fans rushed the field to celebrate the upset in Baton Rouge, you see...
2022 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
The 2022 Louisiana high school football regular season is in the books and it's now time for the playoffs. The road to the championships at the Caesars Superdome begins this upcoming weekend for Select and Non-Select schools in their respective divisions. There were some significant changes made at the beginning...
Relive Stunning LSU OT Win Over Alabama Through Epic Videos of Fans Rushing the Field at Tiger Stadium
LSU pulled off an epic 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night. The game lived up to the hype as it was filled with exciting plays, thrills, and—of course—controversial calls. You can check out an entire recap of how the game played out here because we're about to jump to the good part.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime
There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
tdalabamamag.com
LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration
An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume for this one. A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion. Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Win Judas Priest Tickets!
Heavy metal icons and recent inductees in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Judas Priest will be rocking out the Raising Cane's Rivercenter on Friday, November 18th, 2022 and you could be Breakin the Law if you miss out on this show! As your concert authority, Classic Rock 105.1 has free tickets and wants to give you the chance to enjoy the concert for free. Just enter your information in the form below and you could be one of our winners that will be Hellbent for Leather in Baton Rouge on November 18th. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, so if you think you can just skip this event, You've Got Another Thing Coming.
Here’s Why the Record Powerball Drawing is Being Delayed
The Powerball drawing for a record jackpot of almost $2.0 billion dollars has been delayed because of a technical glitch. As of 0200 AM, Louisiana time. Powerball game officials had still not posted the drawing or announced the numbers. Here's why. The initial delay of the 10:30 CST drawing was...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
KTBS
Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0