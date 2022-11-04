ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his onetime bandmates.
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos' Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Dolly Parton Says She's a 'Rock Star Now' in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Dolly Parton has collected many titles over the years. She’s a singer, songwriter, author, actress, and philanthropist just to name a few. While Dolly doesn’t agree with the sentiment, many call her the Queen of Country Music. On Saturday, November 5th, Dolly added another title to the already-long list. Now, the East Tennessee native is officially a rock star.
