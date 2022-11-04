Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Tom Petty Said It ‘Hurt’ Him to Sing 1 Song With Stevie Nicks
Tom Petty planned to give a song he wrote to Stevie Nicks for her debut album. He said that singing it was painful.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Unveil Rare Live Cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have shared a rare live cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze.”. The track, which is from the legendary 20-show run from the band at the Fillmore in San Francisco, also debuted with a hand-illustrated video from the late Petty’s estate. The video is drawn by educator and filmmaker Scher.
Why Tom Petty Turned Down Stevie Nicks When She Asked Him to Produce ‘Bella Donna’
Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks are two respected musicians with decades of experience. But back in the day, Tom Petty turned down Nicks' request to produce her solo album 'Bella Donna.'
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his onetime bandmates.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Dolly Parton Wants Led Zeppelin to Reunite for Her Upcoming Rock Album
Dolly Parton is making her first rock album, and she wants Led Zeppelin to reunite for a cover of one of their most famous songs
2 Songs You Didn’t Know Glenn Danzig Wrote for Music Legends Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash
As a founding member of the horror-punk band The Misfits in the late ’70s through his transition to Samhain and namesake, the murkier metal of Danzig in the 1980s, singer Glenn Danzig has written a catalog of hundreds of songs. Inspired by the silver screen—the band taking their name...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.
Hear Jason Aldean’s Cover of Alabama’s ‘Christmas in Dixie’
Jason Aldean is getting into the holiday spirit already with a festive cover of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie." Alabama released "Christmas in Dixie" in December of 1982, featuring an ultra-country production as the group sings about the magic of Christmas in many different places, but especially in the Southern United States.
Skindred announce new album Smile, share "ultimate ragga-rocking" single Gimme That Boom
Skindred take aim at overfamiliar, social media clout-hungry 'fans' on latest single Gimme That Boom, announce new album Smile
Dolly Parton Says She’s a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton has collected many titles over the years. She’s a singer, songwriter, author, actress, and philanthropist just to name a few. While Dolly doesn’t agree with the sentiment, many call her the Queen of Country Music. On Saturday, November 5th, Dolly added another title to the already-long list. Now, the East Tennessee native is officially a rock star.
Look out! Black Sabbath's Dio classics are still powerful evidence of their last great era
Black Sabbath's Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules have been reissued as Deluxe Editions (again) but the quality still shines
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0