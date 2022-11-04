Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. A voicemail left for Joe’s Service Center was not immediately returned. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
How much do you win from $1.9B Powerball?
How much do you win if you snag the current $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot?
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Have You Checked Your Numbers? $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas
The Powerball Jackpot keeps growing. No one won the big prize of 1.5 Billion on Wednesday night but someone in Arkansas still got a big payout. There Was A $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas. There was a ticket in Arkansas that was sold and it matched the first...
NBC New York
Powerball Jackpot Soars to No. 1 All-Time: How Not to Waste Your $2 Tickets Saturday
First, it was serious. Then it got really serious. Next came billion-dollar serious. Now we just ... can't. The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to a world-record $1.6 billion ($782 million cash), according to lottery officials, and could even top that by the time Saturday's drawing rolls around. It's only the second time in the game's history that the Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion or more and officially marks the largest jackpot in U.S. lotto history.
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $1.6B Jackpot on Saturday? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the November 5 drawing were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball was 20.
There's 1 winning Powerball ticket for the $2B jackpot!
That lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, lottery officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The Powerball Jackpot Swelled to About $2 Billion, but the Drawing Hit an Unexpected Delay. Here Are the 8 States Where You'll Win the Most.
Choosing between an annuity and lump sum will also impact the grand total.
Why no Powerball winner? It's luck and smaller sales
DES MOINES -- Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize? A big reason is that people aren't buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago.When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.ALSO READ: What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?Of course, many people still are playing Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It's...
dallasexpress.com
Powerball Jumps to $1.6 Billion
The Powerball Jackpot Lottery still has no lucky winner after Wednesday’s drawing. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.6 billion, with a cash-out value of $782.4 million. The next drawing will be held on Saturday, November 5, according to Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2...
Florida Players Have A Chance At $1.2 Billion Powerball Tonight
The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has rolled to an estimated $1.2 billion! The Powerball jackpot has rolled 37 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing, generating a staggering $59.9 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). Jackpot winners have the option
Comments / 0