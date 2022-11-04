Read full article on original website
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Temple police investigating shooting near Jones Park
Temple police are investigating a shooting near Jones Park that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
KWTX
Bicyclist killed in Killeen crash
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive. On Saturday, Killeen police identified the bicyclist as Claborn Joiner. According to a news release, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road...
Temple police searching for suspect after armed robbery
Temple police are now searching for a suspect, after a man with a gun entered a store and demanded money.
fox44news.com
68-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
According to the Temple Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Temple on Thursday. The crash happened along E. Ave. H at around 8:23 a.m. According to the Police, a Ford Flex SUV and a truck were involved in the collision.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday. The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.
Bell County authorities searching for missing woman believed to be endangered
The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
